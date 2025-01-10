Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.01
22.01
10.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
1.8
0.83
0.06
Net Worth
25.29
23.81
10.84
0.07
Minority Interest
Debt
2.51
1.26
0.85
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.04
0.04
0.02
0.01
Total Liabilities
27.84
25.11
11.71
0.08
Fixed Assets
2.18
2.32
1.59
1.34
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.07
9.07
9.07
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
16.41
13.38
0.6
-1.26
Inventories
1.78
1.11
0.44
0.39
Inventory Days
6.13
34.59
Sundry Debtors
14.49
7.43
1.9
3.3
Debtor Days
26.51
292.72
Other Current Assets
2.23
5.69
1.21
0.68
Sundry Creditors
-1.21
-0.33
-1.23
-3.99
Creditor Days
17.16
353.92
Other Current Liabilities
-0.88
-0.52
-1.72
-1.64
Cash
0.19
0.34
0.44
0.01
Total Assets
27.85
25.11
11.7
0.08
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.