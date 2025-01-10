iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Balance Sheet

95.6
(0.95%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthy Life Agritec Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.01

22.01

10.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

1.8

0.83

0.06

Net Worth

25.29

23.81

10.84

0.07

Minority Interest

Debt

2.51

1.26

0.85

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.04

0.04

0.02

0.01

Total Liabilities

27.84

25.11

11.71

0.08

Fixed Assets

2.18

2.32

1.59

1.34

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.07

9.07

9.07

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

16.41

13.38

0.6

-1.26

Inventories

1.78

1.11

0.44

0.39

Inventory Days

6.13

34.59

Sundry Debtors

14.49

7.43

1.9

3.3

Debtor Days

26.51

292.72

Other Current Assets

2.23

5.69

1.21

0.68

Sundry Creditors

-1.21

-0.33

-1.23

-3.99

Creditor Days

17.16

353.92

Other Current Liabilities

-0.88

-0.52

-1.72

-1.64

Cash

0.19

0.34

0.44

0.01

Total Assets

27.85

25.11

11.7

0.08

Healthy Life : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthy Life Agritec Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.