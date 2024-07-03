Summary

Healthy Life Agritec Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Tiff Care Industries Private Limited on November 08, 2019. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited on April 22, 2020. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Healthy Life Agritec Limited on March 08, 2022. The Company is presently into the business of trading of Raw Milk, live poultry and fresh meat products in the State of Maharashtra and Karnataka.The Company procure raw cow milk from milk farmers in Maharashtra. Its direct procurement model enables to control costs and ensure quality of raw milk procured by them. It has engaged procurement partners, to co-ordinate milk procurement process with milk farmers and supply Raw milk to wholesalers in Maharashtra. In addition to Raw Milk, it procure Poultry from Poultry Growers and supply poultry to Chicken Wholesalers in Maharashtra and Karnataka.In FY 2020, the Company started its operation as trading of Milk and Live Chicken.In FY 2021, M/s. Cronosglobal Investments & Holdings Private Limited become holding company of Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited.In FY 2022, the Company has acquired 2 subsidiary companies in the name of Healthy Life Agro Private Limited and Healthy Life farm Private Limited. It got shareholdersapproval to raise funds through Initial Public Offer (IPO) and get Listed.

