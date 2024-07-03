iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Share Price

89.36
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:55:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open89.36
  • Day's High89.36
  • 52 Wk High87.61
  • Prev. Close87.61
  • Day's Low89.36
  • 52 Wk Low 3.47
  • Turnover (lac)42.89
  • P/E146.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value11.88
  • EPS0.6
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)221.72
  • Div. Yield0
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd KEY RATIOS

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Sep, 2024

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 29.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 29.79%

Non-Promoter- 0.89%

Institutions: 0.88%

Non-Institutions: 69.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.01

22.01

10.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3.28

1.8

0.83

0.06

Net Worth

25.29

23.81

10.84

0.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

26.15

4.11

0

yoy growth (%)

535.68

0

Raw materials

-24.22

-3.84

0

As % of sales

92.61

93.46

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.09

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Profit before tax

1.02

0.08

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

0

Tax paid

-0.26

-0.02

0

Working capital

2.29

-1.26

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

535.68

0

Op profit growth

800.34

-12,192.51

EBIT growth

1,095.77

-8,854.7

Net profit growth

1,070.5

-6,604.49

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

132.95

107.82

33.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

132.95

107.82

33.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Healthy Life Agritec Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Divya Mojjada

Non Executive Director

Mohammed Sadiq

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anil Kumar Vijay

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pushpangathan Udayakumar

Company Secretary

Shekhar Kapoor

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Healthy Life Agritec Ltd

Summary

Healthy Life Agritec Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Tiff Care Industries Private Limited on November 08, 2019. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited on April 22, 2020. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Healthy Life Agritec Limited on March 08, 2022. The Company is presently into the business of trading of Raw Milk, live poultry and fresh meat products in the State of Maharashtra and Karnataka.The Company procure raw cow milk from milk farmers in Maharashtra. Its direct procurement model enables to control costs and ensure quality of raw milk procured by them. It has engaged procurement partners, to co-ordinate milk procurement process with milk farmers and supply Raw milk to wholesalers in Maharashtra. In addition to Raw Milk, it procure Poultry from Poultry Growers and supply poultry to Chicken Wholesalers in Maharashtra and Karnataka.In FY 2020, the Company started its operation as trading of Milk and Live Chicken.In FY 2021, M/s. Cronosglobal Investments & Holdings Private Limited become holding company of Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited.In FY 2022, the Company has acquired 2 subsidiary companies in the name of Healthy Life Agro Private Limited and Healthy Life farm Private Limited. It got shareholdersapproval to raise funds through Initial Public Offer (IPO) and get Listed.
Company FAQs

What is the Healthy Life Agritec Ltd share price today?

The Healthy Life Agritec Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹89.36 today.

What is the Market Cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd is ₹221.72 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd is 146.02 and 7.37 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Healthy Life Agritec Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd is ₹3.47 and ₹87.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd?

Healthy Life Agritec Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 110.90%, 1 Year at 1628.01%, 6 Month at 117.61%, 3 Month at 39.06% and 1 Month at 34.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Healthy Life Agritec Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 29.79 %
Institutions - 0.89 %
Public - 69.32 %

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.