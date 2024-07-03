Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹89.36
Prev. Close₹87.61
Turnover(Lac.)₹42.89
Day's High₹89.36
Day's Low₹89.36
52 Week's High₹87.61
52 Week's Low₹3.47
Book Value₹11.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)221.72
P/E146.02
EPS0.6
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.01
22.01
10.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3.28
1.8
0.83
0.06
Net Worth
25.29
23.81
10.84
0.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
26.15
4.11
0
yoy growth (%)
535.68
0
Raw materials
-24.22
-3.84
0
As % of sales
92.61
93.46
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.09
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1.02
0.08
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.29
-1.26
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
535.68
0
Op profit growth
800.34
-12,192.51
EBIT growth
1,095.77
-8,854.7
Net profit growth
1,070.5
-6,604.49
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
132.95
107.82
33.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
132.95
107.82
33.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Divya Mojjada
Non Executive Director
Mohammed Sadiq
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anil Kumar Vijay
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pushpangathan Udayakumar
Company Secretary
Shekhar Kapoor
Reports by Healthy Life Agritec Ltd
Summary
Healthy Life Agritec Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name of Tiff Care Industries Private Limited on November 08, 2019. Subsequently, name of the Company changed to Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited on April 22, 2020. Further, Company converted into Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Healthy Life Agritec Limited on March 08, 2022. The Company is presently into the business of trading of Raw Milk, live poultry and fresh meat products in the State of Maharashtra and Karnataka.The Company procure raw cow milk from milk farmers in Maharashtra. Its direct procurement model enables to control costs and ensure quality of raw milk procured by them. It has engaged procurement partners, to co-ordinate milk procurement process with milk farmers and supply Raw milk to wholesalers in Maharashtra. In addition to Raw Milk, it procure Poultry from Poultry Growers and supply poultry to Chicken Wholesalers in Maharashtra and Karnataka.In FY 2020, the Company started its operation as trading of Milk and Live Chicken.In FY 2021, M/s. Cronosglobal Investments & Holdings Private Limited become holding company of Healthy Life Agritec Private Limited.In FY 2022, the Company has acquired 2 subsidiary companies in the name of Healthy Life Agro Private Limited and Healthy Life farm Private Limited. It got shareholdersapproval to raise funds through Initial Public Offer (IPO) and get Listed.
