|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Healthy Life Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the half year ended 30th September 2024 and consider any other matter which the Board deems fit. Please find enclosed herewith Outcome of the Board Meeting for your Reference (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Sep 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the Regulation 30 and any other applicable regulations of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 6th September, 2024
|Board Meeting
|5 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Intimation of appointment of company secretary of the company - disclosure requirement under Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations,2025
|Board Meeting
|21 Jun 2024
|21 Jun 2024
|Please find enclosed herewith outcome of the board meeting for the allotment of equity shares for your reference.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Healthy Life Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Healthy Life Agritec Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at SH-B/09 New Heera Panna CHS LTD Gokul Village Shanti Park Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 India to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. Take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Take on record the (Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Life Agritec Limited at their meeting held on 27th May, 2024 at SH-B/09, New Heera Panna CHS LTD, Gokul Village Shanti Park, Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 India have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024) Revised outcome Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are hereby filing revised outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Healthy Life Agritec Limited held on 27th May, 2024 at SH-B/09 at New Heera Panna CHS LTD, Gokul Village Shanti Park, Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 due to clerical error in financial result along with Audit Report submitted to BSE Limited on 27.05.2024. Read less.. Revised outcome of meeting of board of directors of the Company due to clerical errors held on 27.05.2024 for approval of Audited financial result standalone and consolidated along with auditors report for the half year and year ended on march 31 2024 Read less.. Revised financial result along with auditors report of the Company due to clerical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Healthy Life Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 09th May 2024 at the Registered office of the Company inter-alia to transact the following business items with the permission of the Chair if any: 1. To consider fund raising through various means such as issuance of equity shares and/or convertible securities including share warrants on preferential basis under SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 including determination of issue price as may be permitted under applicable laws subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including approval of shareholders of the Company. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the chairman. Outcome of the Board Meeting is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|Appointment of Internal Auditor and Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2023-24 1. Appointment of Mr. Sandeep Ramkirit Gaud as an Internal Auditor of the Company, pursuant to provision of Section 138 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder, for the financial year 2023-24; 2. Appointment of M/S Vikas Verma and Associates, Company Secretaries (FRN: P2012DE081400) as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to provision of Section 204 of Companies Act, 2013 and rules made thereunder for the financial year 2023-24;
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.