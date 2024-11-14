Healthy Life Agritec Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 as amended this is to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of M/s. Healthy Life Agritec Limited is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company situated at SH-B/09 New Heera Panna CHS LTD Gokul Village Shanti Park Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 India to consider and approve the following matters(s): 1. Take on record the (Standalone) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Take on record the (Consolidated) Audited Financial Results of the Company for the half and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 3. Consider and discuss any other items as may be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors of Healthy Life Agritec Limited at their meeting held on 27th May, 2024 at SH-B/09, New Heera Panna CHS LTD, Gokul Village Shanti Park, Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 India have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of financial result (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024) Revised outcome Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We are hereby filing revised outcome of Meeting of Board of Directors of Healthy Life Agritec Limited held on 27th May, 2024 at SH-B/09 at New Heera Panna CHS LTD, Gokul Village Shanti Park, Mira Road East Thane Maharashtra - 401107 for consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the half year and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 due to clerical error in financial result along with Audit Report submitted to BSE Limited on 27.05.2024. Read less.. Revised outcome of meeting of board of directors of the Company due to clerical errors held on 27.05.2024 for approval of Audited financial result standalone and consolidated along with auditors report for the half year and year ended on march 31 2024 Read less.. Revised financial result along with auditors report of the Company due to clerical error (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.05.2024)