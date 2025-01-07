iifl-logo-icon 1
Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

90.98
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:08:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Healthy Life Agritec Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Revenue

26.15

4.11

0

yoy growth (%)

535.68

0

Raw materials

-24.22

-3.84

0

As % of sales

92.61

93.46

0

Employee costs

-0.25

-0.09

0

As % of sales

0.96

2.41

0

Other costs

-0.59

-0.04

0

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.25

1.18

0

Operating profit

1.08

0.12

0

OPM

4.16

2.93

0

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

0

Interest expense

-0.01

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

Profit before tax

1.02

0.08

0

Taxes

-0.26

-0.02

0

Tax rate

-26

-25.7

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.76

0.06

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

Net profit

0.76

0.06

0

yoy growth (%)

1,070.5

-6,604.49

NPM

2.91

1.58

0

