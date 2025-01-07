Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Revenue
26.15
4.11
0
yoy growth (%)
535.68
0
Raw materials
-24.22
-3.84
0
As % of sales
92.61
93.46
0
Employee costs
-0.25
-0.09
0
As % of sales
0.96
2.41
0
Other costs
-0.59
-0.04
0
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.25
1.18
0
Operating profit
1.08
0.12
0
OPM
4.16
2.93
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
Interest expense
-0.01
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
Profit before tax
1.02
0.08
0
Taxes
-0.26
-0.02
0
Tax rate
-26
-25.7
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.76
0.06
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
Net profit
0.76
0.06
0
yoy growth (%)
1,070.5
-6,604.49
NPM
2.91
1.58
0
