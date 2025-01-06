Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Profit before tax
1.02
0.08
0
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
0
Tax paid
-0.26
-0.02
0
Working capital
2.29
-1.26
Other operating items
Operating
3
-1.22
Capital expenditure
0.29
1.37
Free cash flow
3.29
0.14
Equity raised
10.12
0
Investing
9.07
0
Financing
0.85
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.34
0.13
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.