Healthy Life Agritec Ltd EGM

88.2
(-2.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Healthy Life CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM10 May 20244 Jun 2024
The Board has also approved Convening of an Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Members of the Company on Tuesday, 04th June, 2024 along with draft notice convening the meeting to be dispatched to the shareholders for seeking their approval inter alia for the following: The notice of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting is enclosed herewith: (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.05.2024) Please find enclosed herewith Voting results along with report under REG 44 and scrutinizers Report for your reference. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.06.2024)

