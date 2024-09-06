Healthy Life Agritec Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise. The main business of the Company is trading in all types of products primarily in papers.

Industry Structure & Development

Dairy Products: The Indian Dairy industry is at the cusp of another revolution, moving towards increased contribution from various value-added milk products. India, in its quest to become a matured dairy industry, is aggressively transitioning from unorganized to more of an organized and branded market. These two structural shifts from unorganized to organized market and from traditional products to value-added dairy products will provide long-term growth visibility to the organized dairy sector.

The demand for value-added products will be driven by changes in macro-economic factorslike increase in urbanization, nuclear families, increasing number of dual income households with working women and improved per capita spending.

Opportunities and Threats

Dairy Products: The long-term outlook of Indian dairy sector is favorable on account of increasing population, increase in per capita consumption, increase in expenditure on package food, brand awareness, urbanization & increase in nuclear families and government support. The growth would be primarily driven by increase in the demand for value-addedmilk products, which is also margin improver for the players. We believe that the principalfactors affecting competition in our business include client relationships reputation, the abilities of employees, market focus and the liquidity on the Balance Sheet.

Anticipating and responding to the changing consumer preferences in a timely manner helps building a strong consumer demand for the brand. Therefore, continuous investments inresearch and development as well as introduction of new products with different variantsof existing products becomes very important for the industry.

Risk and Concerns

Dairy Products: Climate change and scarcity of water are the major threats to the dairy industry. A drought or a rainfall deficit results in increased cost of cattle feed and reduced availability of green fodder for cattle thereby constraining milk supply. Such adverse weather and seasonal conditions may lead to a decline in supply and a spike in raw milk prices.

Adequacy of Internal Control System

To provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded against loss or damage and that accounting records are reliable for preparing financial statements, management maintains a system of accounting and controls including an internal audit process. Internal controls are supported by management reviews.

The Board of Directors have an Audit Committee that is chaired by an Independent Director. The Committee meets periodically with Management, Internal Auditor, Statutory Auditors to review the Companys program of internal controls, audit plans and results, recommendations of the auditors and managements responses to those recommendations.

Human Resources Development/Industrial Relations

Human resources are valuable assets for any organization. The employees of the Company have extended a very productive cooperation in the efforts of the management to carrying the Company to greater heights. The Company is giving emphasis to upgrade the skills of its human resources and continuous training down the line is a normal feature in the Company to upgrade the skills and knowledge of the employees of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

The Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis report, describing the Companys outlook, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "Forward looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied.

