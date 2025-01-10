iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemadri Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

75.1
(-1.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:41:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.36

27.55

42.88

42.41

Net Worth

23.03

34.22

49.55

49.08

Minority Interest

Debt

11.36

11.54

4.78

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

1.42

1.56

Total Liabilities

34.39

45.76

55.75

50.64

Fixed Assets

12.49

14.17

15.59

16.67

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.6

0.6

0.6

0.6

Deferred Tax Asset Net

5.84

3.87

0

0

Networking Capital

14.71

24.27

25.42

20.64

Inventories

12.65

12.47

13.26

9.05

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

10.96

8.79

8.38

9.17

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

4.36

13.49

19.99

18.37

Sundry Creditors

-5.8

-4.18

-6.73

-5.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.46

-6.3

-9.48

-10.76

Cash

0.75

2.85

14.14

12.74

Total Assets

34.39

45.76

55.75

50.65

