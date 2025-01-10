Hemadri Cements Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.36
27.55
42.88
42.41
Net Worth
23.03
34.22
49.55
49.08
Minority Interest
Debt
11.36
11.54
4.78
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
1.42
1.56
Total Liabilities
34.39
45.76
55.75
50.64
Fixed Assets
12.49
14.17
15.59
16.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.6
0.6
0.6
0.6
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.84
3.87
0
0
Networking Capital
14.71
24.27
25.42
20.64
Inventories
12.65
12.47
13.26
9.05
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
10.96
8.79
8.38
9.17
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
4.36
13.49
19.99
18.37
Sundry Creditors
-5.8
-4.18
-6.73
-5.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.46
-6.3
-9.48
-10.76
Cash
0.75
2.85
14.14
12.74
Total Assets
34.39
45.76
55.75
50.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.