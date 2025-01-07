Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
82.23
85.42
92.04
84.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.73
-7.19
8.9
18.8
Raw materials
-19.71
-20.86
-48.14
-43.01
As % of sales
23.97
24.42
52.3
50.89
Employee costs
-8.33
-8
-8.91
-7.15
As % of sales
10.13
9.36
9.68
8.46
Other costs
-52.84
-48.6
-24.2
-23.8
As % of sales (Other Cost)
64.26
56.9
26.29
28.16
Operating profit
1.34
7.94
10.77
10.54
OPM
1.63
9.3
11.7
12.47
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.01
-1.06
-0.91
Interest expense
-0.01
-0.01
-0.15
-0.04
Other income
0.76
0.88
0.94
0.47
Profit before tax
0.91
7.8
10.49
10.05
Taxes
-0.42
-6.71
-3.99
-3.24
Tax rate
-46.57
-86.08
-38.05
-32.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.48
1.08
6.5
6.8
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.48
1.08
6.5
6.8
yoy growth (%)
-55.11
-83.3
-4.49
1,120.25
NPM
0.59
1.27
7.06
8.05
