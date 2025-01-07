iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemadri Cements Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

76.98
(-1.31%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

82.23

85.42

92.04

84.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.73

-7.19

8.9

18.8

Raw materials

-19.71

-20.86

-48.14

-43.01

As % of sales

23.97

24.42

52.3

50.89

Employee costs

-8.33

-8

-8.91

-7.15

As % of sales

10.13

9.36

9.68

8.46

Other costs

-52.84

-48.6

-24.2

-23.8

As % of sales (Other Cost)

64.26

56.9

26.29

28.16

Operating profit

1.34

7.94

10.77

10.54

OPM

1.63

9.3

11.7

12.47

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.01

-1.06

-0.91

Interest expense

-0.01

-0.01

-0.15

-0.04

Other income

0.76

0.88

0.94

0.47

Profit before tax

0.91

7.8

10.49

10.05

Taxes

-0.42

-6.71

-3.99

-3.24

Tax rate

-46.57

-86.08

-38.05

-32.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.48

1.08

6.5

6.8

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.48

1.08

6.5

6.8

yoy growth (%)

-55.11

-83.3

-4.49

1,120.25

NPM

0.59

1.27

7.06

8.05

