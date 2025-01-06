Hemadri Cements Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.91
7.8
10.49
10.05
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.01
-1.06
-0.91
Tax paid
-0.42
-6.71
-3.99
-3.24
Working capital
-0.05
-0.2
5.82
10.54
Other operating items
Operating
-0.75
-0.13
11.26
16.43
Capital expenditure
0.66
-30.8
0.45
2.63
Free cash flow
-0.09
-30.93
11.71
19.06
Equity raised
79.32
77.14
64.19
50.77
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
79.22
46.2
75.9
69.83
