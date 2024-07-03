SectorCement
Open₹80.4
Prev. Close₹79.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.18
Day's High₹80.4
Day's Low₹77.5
52 Week's High₹157.6
52 Week's Low₹66.99
Book Value₹14.71
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)51.7
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.67
6.67
6.67
6.67
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.36
27.55
42.88
42.41
Net Worth
23.03
34.22
49.55
49.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
82.23
85.42
92.04
84.52
yoy growth (%)
-3.73
-7.19
8.9
18.8
Raw materials
-19.71
-20.86
-48.14
-43.01
As % of sales
23.97
24.42
52.3
50.89
Employee costs
-8.33
-8
-8.91
-7.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
0.91
7.8
10.49
10.05
Depreciation
-1.18
-1.01
-1.06
-0.91
Tax paid
-0.42
-6.71
-3.99
-3.24
Working capital
-0.05
-0.2
5.82
10.54
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-3.73
-7.19
8.9
18.8
Op profit growth
-83.12
-26.24
2.21
158.08
EBIT growth
-88.17
-26.61
5.5
157.83
Net profit growth
-55.11
-83.3
-4.49
1,120.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
UltraTech Cement Ltd
ULTRACEMCO
11,790.95
|52.36
|3,40,404.8
|796.89
|0.59
|14,905.23
|2,085.72
Ambuja Cements Ltd
AMBUJACEM
548.4
|63.25
|1,35,077.69
|500.66
|0.33
|4,213.24
|186.44
Shree Cement Ltd
SHREECEM
26,110.1
|52.14
|94,207.19
|93.13
|0.4
|3,727
|5,709.58
ACC Ltd
ACC
2,054.95
|20.57
|38,589.34
|233.87
|0.37
|4,607.98
|876.18
J K Cements Ltd
JKCEMENT
4,730.7
|47.63
|36,553.29
|45.2
|0.42
|2,391.66
|704.84
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
DBN Rao
Independent Director
R Ananda Priya
Independent Director
Sivasamy Raju
Non Executive Director
Gopalsamy Rajan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krish Narayanan
Non Executive Director
Ramachandran Harikrishna
Independent Director
Sundar Venkatraman
Hemadri Cements Limited one of the leads in the Cement Manufacture industry, was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 20th April, 1981. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of Cement. Promoted by S N Kilaru, a mini-cement plant having capacity 200 tpd, was set up at Vedari, Andhra Pradesh. Both Hemadri 43 Grade and Hemadri Gold 53 Grade O.P.C are manufactured using Vedadri Lime Stone, renowned to be one of the best lime stones available in the country. The result is cement which has a high compressive strength, consistency and chemical characteristics for superior to any other brand available in the market. Another factor responsible of enchancing the quality of Hemadri Cement is the use of good grade coal in buring the calcareous and argillaceous raw materials used in its manufacture.The plant was commissioned in March 1985. The Company started commercial production in Mar.85 and within three years increased its capacity to 300 tpd and further to 550 tpd in 1992 using DDF Technology from Nihon Cement Company, Japan. Due to the downward trend and sluggish cement prices, the company accumulated a book loss of Rs 4.65 cr as on 31 Mar.94 comprising depreciation only. But as cement prices started rising, the company began earning profit from Apr.94. In Mar.95, it offered equity shares on a rights basis to expand its capacity from 99,000 tpa to 1,98,000 tpa, at the lowest capital investment per tonne of installed capacity. The company has also implemented an en
The Hemadri Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd is ₹51.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hemadri Cements Ltd is 0 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemadri Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemadri Cements Ltd is ₹66.99 and ₹157.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hemadri Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.37%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at 1.85% and 1 Month at -2.35%.
