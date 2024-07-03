Summary

Hemadri Cements Limited one of the leads in the Cement Manufacture industry, was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 20th April, 1981. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of Cement. Promoted by S N Kilaru, a mini-cement plant having capacity 200 tpd, was set up at Vedari, Andhra Pradesh. Both Hemadri 43 Grade and Hemadri Gold 53 Grade O.P.C are manufactured using Vedadri Lime Stone, renowned to be one of the best lime stones available in the country. The result is cement which has a high compressive strength, consistency and chemical characteristics for superior to any other brand available in the market. Another factor responsible of enchancing the quality of Hemadri Cement is the use of good grade coal in buring the calcareous and argillaceous raw materials used in its manufacture.The plant was commissioned in March 1985. The Company started commercial production in Mar.85 and within three years increased its capacity to 300 tpd and further to 550 tpd in 1992 using DDF Technology from Nihon Cement Company, Japan. Due to the downward trend and sluggish cement prices, the company accumulated a book loss of Rs 4.65 cr as on 31 Mar.94 comprising depreciation only. But as cement prices started rising, the company began earning profit from Apr.94. In Mar.95, it offered equity shares on a rights basis to expand its capacity from 99,000 tpa to 1,98,000 tpa, at the lowest capital investment per tonne of installed capacity. The company has also implemented an en

