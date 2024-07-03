iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemadri Cements Ltd Share Price

77.51
(-2.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:55:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open80.4
  • Day's High80.4
  • 52 Wk High157.6
  • Prev. Close79.77
  • Day's Low77.5
  • 52 Wk Low 66.99
  • Turnover (lac)0.18
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value14.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)51.7
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hemadri Cements Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Cement

Open

80.4

Prev. Close

79.77

Turnover(Lac.)

0.18

Day's High

80.4

Day's Low

77.5

52 Week's High

157.6

52 Week's Low

66.99

Book Value

14.71

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

51.7

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hemadri Cements Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

8 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hemadri Cements Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hemadri Cements Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.30%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 33.67%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hemadri Cements Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.67

6.67

6.67

6.67

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

16.36

27.55

42.88

42.41

Net Worth

23.03

34.22

49.55

49.08

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

82.23

85.42

92.04

84.52

yoy growth (%)

-3.73

-7.19

8.9

18.8

Raw materials

-19.71

-20.86

-48.14

-43.01

As % of sales

23.97

24.42

52.3

50.89

Employee costs

-8.33

-8

-8.91

-7.15

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.91

7.8

10.49

10.05

Depreciation

-1.18

-1.01

-1.06

-0.91

Tax paid

-0.42

-6.71

-3.99

-3.24

Working capital

-0.05

-0.2

5.82

10.54

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-3.73

-7.19

8.9

18.8

Op profit growth

-83.12

-26.24

2.21

158.08

EBIT growth

-88.17

-26.61

5.5

157.83

Net profit growth

-55.11

-83.3

-4.49

1,120.25

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hemadri Cements Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

UltraTech Cement Ltd

ULTRACEMCO

11,790.95

52.363,40,404.8796.890.5914,905.232,085.72

Ambuja Cements Ltd

AMBUJACEM

548.4

63.251,35,077.69500.660.334,213.24186.44

Shree Cement Ltd

SHREECEM

26,110.1

52.1494,207.1993.130.43,7275,709.58

ACC Ltd

ACC

2,054.95

20.5738,589.34233.870.374,607.98876.18

J K Cements Ltd

JKCEMENT

4,730.7

47.6336,553.2945.20.422,391.66704.84

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hemadri Cements Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

DBN Rao

Independent Director

R Ananda Priya

Independent Director

Sivasamy Raju

Non Executive Director

Gopalsamy Rajan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krish Narayanan

Non Executive Director

Ramachandran Harikrishna

Independent Director

Sundar Venkatraman

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hemadri Cements Ltd

Summary

Hemadri Cements Limited one of the leads in the Cement Manufacture industry, was incorporated as a Public Limited Company on 20th April, 1981. The Company is engaged in the production and sale of Cement. Promoted by S N Kilaru, a mini-cement plant having capacity 200 tpd, was set up at Vedari, Andhra Pradesh. Both Hemadri 43 Grade and Hemadri Gold 53 Grade O.P.C are manufactured using Vedadri Lime Stone, renowned to be one of the best lime stones available in the country. The result is cement which has a high compressive strength, consistency and chemical characteristics for superior to any other brand available in the market. Another factor responsible of enchancing the quality of Hemadri Cement is the use of good grade coal in buring the calcareous and argillaceous raw materials used in its manufacture.The plant was commissioned in March 1985. The Company started commercial production in Mar.85 and within three years increased its capacity to 300 tpd and further to 550 tpd in 1992 using DDF Technology from Nihon Cement Company, Japan. Due to the downward trend and sluggish cement prices, the company accumulated a book loss of Rs 4.65 cr as on 31 Mar.94 comprising depreciation only. But as cement prices started rising, the company began earning profit from Apr.94. In Mar.95, it offered equity shares on a rights basis to expand its capacity from 99,000 tpa to 1,98,000 tpa, at the lowest capital investment per tonne of installed capacity. The company has also implemented an en
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hemadri Cements Ltd share price today?

The Hemadri Cements Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hemadri Cements Ltd is ₹51.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hemadri Cements Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hemadri Cements Ltd is 0 and 5.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hemadri Cements Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hemadri Cements Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hemadri Cements Ltd is ₹66.99 and ₹157.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hemadri Cements Ltd?

Hemadri Cements Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -23.37%, 6 Month at -18.64%, 3 Month at 1.85% and 1 Month at -2.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hemadri Cements Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hemadri Cements Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.31 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 33.68 %

