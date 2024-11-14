iifl-logo-icon 1
Hemadri Cements Ltd Board Meeting

69.25
(-4.26%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hemadri Cements CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20248 Nov 2024
HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Board Meeting Outcome held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 14th August 2024 interalia to consider the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting5 Jul 20245 Jul 2024
Appointment of Mr. Sundar Venkataraman ( DIN: 01412283) as additional director of the Company.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Approval of Audited Financial Results for year and quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting2 May 20242 May 2024
Appointment of Mr.Ramchandran Harikrishna (DIN: 07131420) as additional director of the Company
Board Meeting31 Jan 202422 Jan 2024
HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 31st January 2024 through Video Conference to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)

Hemadri Cements: Related News

No Record Found

