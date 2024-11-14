|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Board Meeting Outcome held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 14th August 2024 interalia to consider the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Jul 2024
|5 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Sundar Venkataraman ( DIN: 01412283) as additional director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|27 May 2024
|20 May 2024
|HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Approval of Audited Financial Results for year and quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 May 2024
|2 May 2024
|Appointment of Mr.Ramchandran Harikrishna (DIN: 07131420) as additional director of the Company
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|22 Jan 2024
|HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 31st January 2024 through Video Conference to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 31st January 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023 Appointment of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.