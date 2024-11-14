Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Board Meeting Outcome held on 14.11.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting on 14th August 2024 interalia to consider the unaudited quarterly results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Financial Results for Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Jul 2024 5 Jul 2024

Appointment of Mr. Sundar Venkataraman ( DIN: 01412283) as additional director of the Company.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

HEMADRI CEMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. Approval of Audited Financial Results for year and quarter ended 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

Appointment of Mr.Ramchandran Harikrishna (DIN: 07131420) as additional director of the Company

Board Meeting 31 Jan 2024 22 Jan 2024