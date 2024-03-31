Dear Members,

Your Directors are pleased to present the Companys 42ndAnnual Report and the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31stMarch 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

The performance of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31stMarch 2024 is as given below:

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE YEAR:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended 2023- Year ended 2022- Gross Turnover 5686.23 7069.67 Profit /(loss) before interest, depreciation and tax (954.2) (1,774.78) Less Interest 139.10 76.8 Profit/(Loss) before depreciation and tax (1093.3) (1,851.58) Less Depreciation 188.19 194.74 Profit / (Loss) before Tax (1281.49) (2046.32) Tax Expenses: Current Tax - - Deferred Tax (188.32) (517.1) Profit / (Loss) after Tax (1093.17) (1529.22) Other Comprehensive income (26.13) (3.83) Total Comprehensive Income (1119.30) (1533.05)

PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

During the year under review company had generated total revenue of Rs. 5686.23Lakhs as against Rs. 7069.67Lakhs in the previous financial year. Profit/Loss before tax in FY 2023-24was Rs. (1281.49) Lakhs as against loss of Rs.2046.32Lakhs in the previous Financial Year was due to extraneous reasons. Viz, increase in coal price, incessant weather and sluggish market conditions.

The lower sales volume and profit/Loss margin during the year were on account of (i) Slow down due to non-availability of quality coal which was available in plenty earlier years (ii) Unusual heavy and prolonged monsoon during the period and (iii) Increase in transportation and logistics costs. Further these factors account for increase in significant portion of the overall cost of cement production. Shortage of coal supply from Singareni Mines (especially during rainy days in Oct-Dec) along with price rise in coal have badly impacted the margins of the company for the year.

Your company is taking steps to contain cost of production by sourcing labour and raw materials at lower costs with advantage of limestone sourced from our own leased-mines. In particular cost of coal and power have been increased by 30% and 20% during the year. The management adopted strategies in Cost reduction and control measures taken in all segments with suitable procurement policy and continuous monitoring. Stringent measures were taken in reducing expenditure and to strengthen market force to achieve optimum levels in Sales, Marketing and production. The companys policy is to adhere all statutory norms and ensuring the occupational health and safety for all employees.

Your company is in the process of eco-friendly cement production considering the major problems faced by the cement industry as per CSIR, environmental factors or environmental degradation due to specific region such as greenhouse Gas (carbon) emission, fresh water consumption, global warming production of clinker, lack of lime stone deposits, Human safety aspects etc. Proactive marketing efforts had been strategically planned to improve the operations with primary objects of optimization of cost of production, reduction in fixed and other costs. Your company have planned development oriented production and marketing network to match the growing demand forecast in the near future .The analysis of performance based on the changing trends in the industry is elaborated in the management discussion on evaluation of newer methodologies which forms part of this Report .Your management with a positive note with flexibility and adaptability for designing structures having potential for future growth and development.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

No amount has been transferred to specific reserves during the Financial Year under review

SHARE CAPITAL

As on 31st March 2024, paid up share capital of the company is Rs. 6,67,00,000/-divided into 66,70,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each fully paid up.

DIVIDEND

Your directors do not recommend any dividend for the Financial Year2023-24.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The company has 5 (five) Board of Directors as per the requirements of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The composition of the board as on 31.03.2024 is as given below:-1(One) Executive Director. 3(Three) Independent Directors (Including 1 Women Director)

• 1(One) Non Executive Director

RESIGNATION ANDAPPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

• Dr.Ananda Krishnan Balasubramaniyan (DIN: 02702557) Managing Director of the company has resigned from the board with effect from 02nd May 2024. The board placed its appreciation for his valuable contribution during his tenure as director of the Company.

• The Board of Directors appointed Mr. Ramachandran Harikrishna (DIN: 07131420) as an additional director of the Company with effect from 02nd May 2024.

• Mr. Gopalsamy Rajan (DIN: 02348441) who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for reappointment.

DECLARATION BY THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The company has received declaration from the independent directors of the company confirming that they continue to meet the criteria of independence, as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company as on 31.03.2024, as per Section 2(51) and Section 203 of the Companies Act 2013 are:-

1. Dr. Ananda Krishnan Balasubramaniyan, Managing Director (Resigned w.e.f. 02nd May 2024)

2. Mr. Krish Narayanan, Company Secretary (Appointed w.e.f 29th May 2023)

3. Mr.Krishnamurthy Suryanarayanan, Chief Financial Officer(CFO) (Appointed w.e.f.18th December 2023.

4. Mr.C.Mohanakrishna, CFO has resigned w.e.f.29th November 2023

5. Mr.Gunasekaran Ohmprakash, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) (Appointed w.e.f 31st January 2024) The disclosure with respect to remuneration as required under Section 197 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is attached to this report as

Annexure-V.

CHANGES IN KMP DURING THE FY 2023-24:

• Mr.C.Mohanakrishna, Chief Financial Officer(CFO) has resigned w.e.f 29th November 2023

• Mr.Gunasekaran Ohmprakash, was appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective from 31st January 2024.

• Mr. Krishnamurthy Suryanarayanan, was appointed as Chief Financial Officer(CFO) effective from 18th December 2023.

• Dr.Ananda Krishnan Balasubramaniyan (DIN: 02702557) Managing Director of the Company has resigned w.e.f02nd May 2024.

• Mr.S.Ramprasad (MNo:14324), Company Secretary and Compliance Officer has resigned w.e.f 28th April 2023

• Mr.Krish Narayanan (M.No F8915) was appointed as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective from 29th May 2023

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

The Board met five times during the financial year 2023-24 on (i) 29.05.2023, (ii) 14.08.2023, (iii) 09.11.2023 (iv)18.12.2023 and (v) 31.01.2024. The intervening gap between any two meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. More details of the Board meetings have been provided in the ‘Report on Corporate Governance, found elsewhere in the Annual Report.

BOARD COMMITTEE

In compliance to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Listing Regulations, the Company has constituted various committees of the Board. Details of Constitution and number of meetings held during the year under review along with the attendance of Committee Members there in forms part of the Report on Corporate Governance.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

There was no change in the nature of business during the Financial Year.

BOARD EVALUATION

The Board had carried out performance evaluation of itself, its committees and each of the directors (without participation of the concerned director). Independent Directors collectively evaluated the boards performance, performance of the chairman and other non-independent directors. The Nomination and Remuneration Committee also reviewed the performance of the board, its committees and of the directors. The performance evaluation concluded on the note that each of the individual directors, committees and the board as a whole, were contributing towards the common goal of the company and to improve the efficiency and performance of the organization in its entirety.

REMUNERATION POLICY OF THE COMPANY

In terms of the provisions of Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 19 of SEBI Listing Regulations, a policy relating to remuneration of the directors, Key Managerial Personnel and other employees has been adopted by the Board of Directors thereby analysing the criteria for determining qualifications, positive attributes and independence of a Director. The said policy is available on the website of the company at https://hemadricements.com/policies.

There has been no change in the policy since the last Financial Year.

RISK MANAGEMENT

The Audit Committee also functions as the Risk Management Committee and the board also takes the responsibility in overseeing the risk management plan of the Company. The Risk Management policy facilitates in identifying the risks associated with the operations of the company and in giving suitable measures / solutions to mitigate the same. Risks identified in the business and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuous basis.

VIGIL MECHANISM

The Whistle Blower Policy of the company provides a mechanism for employees / Board Members and others to raise "good faith concerns" about violation of any applicable law/ Code of conduct of the company and also provides for direct access to the chairman of the Audit Committee. The functioning of the vigil mechanism is reviewed by the Members of Audit committee from time to time.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The details pertaining to composition and meetings of Audit Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE:

The details pertaining to Nomination and Remuneration Committee are included in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of this report. The detailed policy is hosted/ placed on the website of the Company at https://hemadricements.com/

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR) POLICY

Your company is not mandatorily obligated to contribute to the CSR activities as per the extant provisions of the Companies Act 2013. However, your company has generally been contributing to the welfare of the villages in and around the Registered Office (Factory) of the Company is enclosed as Annexure-IV.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

There were no loans, guarantees or investments exceeding the limits specified under Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review. Details of loans and guarantees under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013 for the Financial Year 2023-2024 is provided in Annexure-III.

PUBLIC DEPOSITS

The company has not invited or accepted any fixed deposits from the public as stipulated under the provisions of the Companies Act 2013.

RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

The Audit Committee provides omnibus approval on an annual basis for all related party transactions and the said transactions are also placed on a quarterly basis before the Audit Committee, during which all interested directors abstain from participation in such discussions. All related party transactions entered into during the year under review were in the ordinary course of business, on arms length basis and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

There are no material related party transactions entered into during the financial year and the same is mentioned Form AOC 2 in Annexure II, which forms part of this Report.

SUBSIDIARY, ASSOCIATES AND JOINT VENTURE

The company does not have any subsidiary or associate company. The company is also not a subsidiary of any other company. As on 31st March 2024 the company has not entered into joint venture.

AUDITORS

STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 139(9) of the Companies Act 2013 and the Rules made there under, the board at the meeting held on 12th August 2022, had recommended appointment of M/s. SBSB and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm registration Number: 012192S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company, in place of M/s. B. Purushottam & Co., Chartered Accountants, to hold office from the conclusion of this 40th Annual General Meeting (2022) until the conclusion of 45th AGM to be held in the year 2027. M/S.SBSB and Associates had given their consent to continue as auditors as per terms of appointment.

INTERNAL AUDITOR

The board appointed M/s. DPV Associates, chartered accountants, Chennai, as the internal auditor of the company to conduct the internal audit during the year under review. The areas of audit are being taken up in consultation with the internal auditor and as per the recommendations of the audit committee. The internal audit observations are discussed with senior officials and are placed before the audit committee and suitable actions are taken as directed by the said Committee.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The board appointed M/s. S Dhanapal & Associates LLP, practicing company secretaries, Chennai as the secretarial auditor to conduct the secretarial audit of the company during the Financial Year 2023-2024.The secretarial audit report forms part of this report and is found elsewhere in the annual report.

MATERIAL CHANGES

There were no material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company that occurred between the end of the Financial Year of the company i.e. 31st March, 2024.

Further, there were no significant or material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

LISTING

As on the date of this report, the company is listed with the Bombay Stock Exchange and necessary stock exchange regulations are complied with. The BSE revoked the suspension in trading of equity shares of Hemadri Cements Ltd. Scrip Code: 502133 (notice dated 24th March 2023) effective from 3rd April 2023.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The Company has been adhering to the principles of corporate governance as laid down in the Companies Act 2013 and also the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. A separate section on corporate governance is given elsewhere in this Report.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

The extract of the Annual Return of the company is placed on the website of the company and link to the same is http://www.hemadricements.com/annual_reports.php.

COMPLIANCE WITH SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The directors state that applicable secretarial standards, i.e. SS-1 and SS-2, issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India, relating to ‘Meetings of the Board of Directors and ‘General Meetings, respectively, have been duly followed / complied with by the Company.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY

The information on conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo, as required to be disclosed under Section 134 (3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, is provided in Annexure- I to this report.

DISCLOSURES AS PER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORK PLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place a policy for protection of women in line with the requirements of the Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) had been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The company has not received any complaint on sexual harassment during the Financial Year ended 31.03.2024.

ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The company has adequate system of internal control commensurate with its size and nature of business. These systems provide a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, safeguarding of assets of the company, adhering to the management policies besides ensuing compliance.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS:

For the financial year under review, the auditor has not reported about any fraud by the company or any fraud on the company by its officers or employees.

SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

During the financial year under review there has been no significant and material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operation in future.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the directors to the best of their knowledge and ability confirm that-

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit and loss of the company for that period;

(c) The directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis; and

(e) The directors have laid down proper internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDERTHE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC)

There were no proceedings initiated either against the Company nor initiated by the company during the Financial Year.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Statements in the directors report and the Management Discussion &Analysis Report describing the companys objectives, expectations or forecasts may be forward looking within the meaning of applicable laws. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors that could influence the companys operations include global and domestic demand and supply conditions affecting selling prices, raw material availability and prices, changes in government regulations, tax laws, economic developments within the country and other factors such as litigation and industrial relations.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS

The directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the support and cooperation, which the company continues to receive from various departments of the State and Central Governments, from its customers, shareholders, suppliers and Bankers. The directors also commend the continuing commitment and dedication of the employees at all levels, which has been critical for the Companys success.

For Hemadri Cements Limited

Dr.Sivasamy Raju Badri Narayanrao Dabbir Director Director DIN:06961330 DIN: 01180539

Place: Chennai

Date: 05.07.2024