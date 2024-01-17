|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|27 May 2024
|6 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|The Board has fixed the Record Date, Book Closure Period and Cut Off Date for determining theeligibility and entitlement of the Members to the Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 and 31°t Annual General Meeting.
