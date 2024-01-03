Highway Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.63
9.63
9.63
9.63
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
83.52
64.42
52.72
44.43
Net Worth
93.15
74.05
62.35
54.06
Minority Interest
Debt
49.92
42.4
42.52
27.87
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.08
0.17
0.26
Total Liabilities
143.07
116.53
105.04
82.19
Fixed Assets
12.19
13.45
29.77
31.89
Intangible Assets
Investments
19.26
15.46
1.2
3.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.12
0
0
0
Networking Capital
105.91
87.57
73.48
46.39
Inventories
47.83
41.62
48.19
41.18
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
26.46
22.05
15.59
12.28
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
67.51
42.92
34.48
34.25
Sundry Creditors
-12.59
-5.24
-8.87
-17.13
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-23.3
-13.78
-15.91
-24.19
Cash
5.58
0.08
0.57
0.87
Total Assets
143.06
116.56
105.02
82.18
