Highway Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.63

9.63

9.63

9.63

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

83.52

64.42

52.72

44.43

Net Worth

93.15

74.05

62.35

54.06

Minority Interest

Debt

49.92

42.4

42.52

27.87

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0.08

0.17

0.26

Total Liabilities

143.07

116.53

105.04

82.19

Fixed Assets

12.19

13.45

29.77

31.89

Intangible Assets

Investments

19.26

15.46

1.2

3.03

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.12

0

0

0

Networking Capital

105.91

87.57

73.48

46.39

Inventories

47.83

41.62

48.19

41.18

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

26.46

22.05

15.59

12.28

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

67.51

42.92

34.48

34.25

Sundry Creditors

-12.59

-5.24

-8.87

-17.13

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-23.3

-13.78

-15.91

-24.19

Cash

5.58

0.08

0.57

0.87

Total Assets

143.06

116.56

105.02

82.18

