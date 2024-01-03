Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Kalpataru Ltd
KALPATARU
409.65
|362.52
|8,435.27
|16.27
|0
|67.72
|202.29
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
361.1
|186.13
|7,700.66
|-33.82
|0.56
|25.53
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
182.1
|43.77
|6,834.02
|39.16
|0.49
|130.81
|40.93
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
804.2
|56.47
|3,187.99
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
71.82
|69.73
|1,619.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
