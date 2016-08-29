Hind Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
8.96
8.96
8.96
8.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.69
43.47
54.95
53.89
Net Worth
-8.73
52.43
63.91
62.85
Minority Interest
Debt
98.85
71.59
79.47
83.27
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.33
2.85
3.61
5.26
Total Liabilities
95.45
126.87
146.99
151.38
Fixed Assets
8.2
15.02
21.87
24.63
Intangible Assets
Investments
35.48
35.48
35.48
35.48
Deferred Tax Asset Net
9.78
1.15
0
1.07
Networking Capital
41.02
72.45
86.96
87.39
Inventories
28.57
52.21
47.54
42.89
Inventory Days
0
318.82
111.17
103.24
Sundry Debtors
3.98
20.51
57.67
40.42
Debtor Days
0
125.24
134.87
97.29
Other Current Assets
22.48
22.02
7.81
15.66
Sundry Creditors
-2.3
-2.64
-17.06
-4.89
Creditor Days
0
16.12
39.89
11.77
Other Current Liabilities
-11.71
-19.65
-9
-6.69
Cash
0.98
2.76
2.68
2.8
Total Assets
95.46
126.86
146.99
151.37
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.