Hind Industries Ltd Key Ratios

10.8
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2016|02:41:32 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-92.72

-12.28

2.58

3.2

Op profit growth

-661.68

-35.14

3.19

30.23

EBIT growth

-787.3

-42.69

-2.04

32.06

Net profit growth

2,617.83

-239.77

3.17

71.06

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-417.38

5.4

7.31

7.26

EBIT margin

-433.92

4.59

7.03

7.36

Net profit margin

-521.06

-1.39

0.87

0.87

RoCE

-65.38

7.2

12.13

13.25

RoNW

666.88

-2.42

1.62

1.61

RoA

-19.62

-0.54

0.37

0.39

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

8.68

8.41

Dividend per share

0

0

0.3

0.3

Cash EPS

-346.46

-28.06

-3.64

-3.96

Book value per share

-139.35

114.49

137.42

131.16

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

2.67

4.28

P/CEPS

-0.04

-0.97

-6.38

-9.07

P/B

-0.11

0.23

0.16

0.27

EV/EBIDTA

-1.82

7.25

4.65

5.06

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

3.83

3.95

Tax payout

-2.25

-11.05

-31.89

-33.07

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

448.15

71.11

82.45

73.71

Inventory days

830.57

83.4

63.83

60.12

Creditor days

-20.7

-12.36

-11.83

-13.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

4.37

-0.74

-1.22

-1.21

Net debt / equity

-3.3

3.32

2.63

2.97

Net debt / op. profit

-1.73

8.04

4.96

5.52

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-298.73

-87.2

-82.85

-80.51

Employee costs

-9.31

-0.65

-0.62

-0.61

Other costs

-209.33

-6.73

-9.2

-11.59

Hind Industries Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Industries Ltd

