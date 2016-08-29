Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-92.72
-12.28
2.58
3.2
Op profit growth
-661.68
-35.14
3.19
30.23
EBIT growth
-787.3
-42.69
-2.04
32.06
Net profit growth
2,617.83
-239.77
3.17
71.06
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-417.38
5.4
7.31
7.26
EBIT margin
-433.92
4.59
7.03
7.36
Net profit margin
-521.06
-1.39
0.87
0.87
RoCE
-65.38
7.2
12.13
13.25
RoNW
666.88
-2.42
1.62
1.61
RoA
-19.62
-0.54
0.37
0.39
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
8.68
8.41
Dividend per share
0
0
0.3
0.3
Cash EPS
-346.46
-28.06
-3.64
-3.96
Book value per share
-139.35
114.49
137.42
131.16
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
2.67
4.28
P/CEPS
-0.04
-0.97
-6.38
-9.07
P/B
-0.11
0.23
0.16
0.27
EV/EBIDTA
-1.82
7.25
4.65
5.06
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
3.83
3.95
Tax payout
-2.25
-11.05
-31.89
-33.07
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
448.15
71.11
82.45
73.71
Inventory days
830.57
83.4
63.83
60.12
Creditor days
-20.7
-12.36
-11.83
-13.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
4.37
-0.74
-1.22
-1.21
Net debt / equity
-3.3
3.32
2.63
2.97
Net debt / op. profit
-1.73
8.04
4.96
5.52
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-298.73
-87.2
-82.85
-80.51
Employee costs
-9.31
-0.65
-0.62
-0.61
Other costs
-209.33
-6.73
-9.2
-11.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.