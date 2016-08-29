Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
59.77
156.07
151.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-61.7
2.92
8.14
Raw materials
-23.36
-46.26
-128.92
-113.7
As % of sales
0
77.4
82.6
74.98
Employee costs
-2.74
-1.98
-4.45
-4.45
As % of sales
0
3.31
2.85
2.94
Other costs
-21.84
-6.89
-8.93
-16.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
11.53
5.72
10.78
Operating profit
-47.96
4.62
13.76
17.11
OPM
0
7.74
8.82
11.28
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.4
-2.71
-2.86
Interest expense
-13.04
-12
-10.67
-13.58
Other income
0.06
0.84
1.53
1.29
Profit before tax
-67.3
-12.93
1.91
1.95
Taxes
6.15
1.9
-0.54
-0.39
Tax rate
-9.14
-14.74
-28.42
-20.17
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-61.15
-11.02
1.36
1.56
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-61.15
-11.02
1.36
1.56
yoy growth (%)
454.73
-905.95
-12.32
-174.08
NPM
0
-18.44
0.87
1.02
