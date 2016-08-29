iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.8
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2016

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

59.77

156.07

151.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-61.7

2.92

8.14

Raw materials

-23.36

-46.26

-128.92

-113.7

As % of sales

0

77.4

82.6

74.98

Employee costs

-2.74

-1.98

-4.45

-4.45

As % of sales

0

3.31

2.85

2.94

Other costs

-21.84

-6.89

-8.93

-16.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

11.53

5.72

10.78

Operating profit

-47.96

4.62

13.76

17.11

OPM

0

7.74

8.82

11.28

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.4

-2.71

-2.86

Interest expense

-13.04

-12

-10.67

-13.58

Other income

0.06

0.84

1.53

1.29

Profit before tax

-67.3

-12.93

1.91

1.95

Taxes

6.15

1.9

-0.54

-0.39

Tax rate

-9.14

-14.74

-28.42

-20.17

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-61.15

-11.02

1.36

1.56

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-61.15

-11.02

1.36

1.56

yoy growth (%)

454.73

-905.95

-12.32

-174.08

NPM

0

-18.44

0.87

1.02

