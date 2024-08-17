SectorFMCG
Open₹10.8
Prev. Close₹11.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹10.8
Day's Low₹10.8
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-10.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9.33
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Equity Capital
8.96
8.96
8.96
8.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-17.69
43.47
54.95
53.89
Net Worth
-8.73
52.43
63.91
62.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
59.77
156.07
151.63
yoy growth (%)
-100
-61.7
2.92
8.14
Raw materials
-23.36
-46.26
-128.92
-113.7
As % of sales
0
77.4
82.6
74.98
Employee costs
-2.74
-1.98
-4.45
-4.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-67.3
-12.93
1.91
1.95
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.4
-2.71
-2.86
Tax paid
6.15
1.9
-0.54
-0.39
Working capital
-35.26
-14.21
-0.83
4.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-61.7
2.92
8.14
Op profit growth
-1,135.95
-66.37
-19.57
8.85
EBIT growth
5,758.11
-107.35
-19.01
10.56
Net profit growth
454.73
-905.95
-12.32
-174.08
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
783.53
893.29
870.77
843.72
839.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
783.53
893.29
870.77
843.72
839.75
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
9.78
5.71
Other Income
7.85
8.58
11.96
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
SIRAJUDDIN QURESHI
Director
KIRAN QURESHI
Director
MOHAMMAD NASEEM QURESHI
Company Secretary
KAMLESH KUMAR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hind Industries Ltd
Summary
Incorporated as Gee Pee Kay Auto Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Jun.73, Hind Industries (HIL) was converted into a public limited company in Sep.91, and got its present name in Jun.93. HIL was initially promoted by Gulab Rai Kohli and his associates. The company is in the business of manufacture & export of fresh and frozen meat & meat products and has been able to explore a vast market in the Middle East and South East Asian Countries.HIL is an 100% EOU and a government-recognised Export House, exporting frozen foods to west Asia and east Asia. In Nov.93, it came out with a public issue of 20 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 30 aggregating Rs 8 cr. The issue was made to part-finance the expansion of frozen foods capacity from 10,000 tpa to 15,000 tpa and to broadbase the export range by sourcing value-added fruits and marine products through the companys existing international network. The project was implemented in Aug.94. The company came out with a rights issue of 52,10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 10 per share in the ratio of 1:1, in Mar.96 for the purpose of modernising / debottlenecking its plant at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and investing in Hind Agro Industries. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity from 15000 tpa to 25,000 tpa, at a total project cost of Rs 27.25 cr. The company financed the project by a term loan from IFCI amounting to Rs 19 cr and internal accruals amounting to Rs 8.25 cr.Hind Agro Industries Limited an subsidia
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.