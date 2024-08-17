iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hind Industries Ltd Share Price

10.8
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2016|02:41:32 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Hind Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

10.8

Prev. Close

11.36

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

10.8

Day's Low

10.8

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-10.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9.33

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Hind Industries Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Hind Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hind Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:33 AM
Jun-2017Mar-2017Dec-2016Sep-2016
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.03%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.03%

Non-Promoter- 17.39%

Institutions: 17.39%

Non-Institutions: 41.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hind Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Equity Capital

8.96

8.96

8.96

8.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-17.69

43.47

54.95

53.89

Net Worth

-8.73

52.43

63.91

62.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

59.77

156.07

151.63

yoy growth (%)

-100

-61.7

2.92

8.14

Raw materials

-23.36

-46.26

-128.92

-113.7

As % of sales

0

77.4

82.6

74.98

Employee costs

-2.74

-1.98

-4.45

-4.45

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-67.3

-12.93

1.91

1.95

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.4

-2.71

-2.86

Tax paid

6.15

1.9

-0.54

-0.39

Working capital

-35.26

-14.21

-0.83

4.78

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-61.7

2.92

8.14

Op profit growth

-1,135.95

-66.37

-19.57

8.85

EBIT growth

5,758.11

-107.35

-19.01

10.56

Net profit growth

454.73

-905.95

-12.32

-174.08

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

783.53

893.29

870.77

843.72

839.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

783.53

893.29

870.77

843.72

839.75

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

9.78

5.71

Other Income

7.85

8.58

11.96

0

0

View Annually Results

Hind Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hind Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

SIRAJUDDIN QURESHI

Director

KIRAN QURESHI

Director

MOHAMMAD NASEEM QURESHI

Company Secretary

KAMLESH KUMAR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hind Industries Ltd

Summary

Incorporated as Gee Pee Kay Auto Enterprises Pvt Ltd in Jun.73, Hind Industries (HIL) was converted into a public limited company in Sep.91, and got its present name in Jun.93. HIL was initially promoted by Gulab Rai Kohli and his associates. The company is in the business of manufacture & export of fresh and frozen meat & meat products and has been able to explore a vast market in the Middle East and South East Asian Countries.HIL is an 100% EOU and a government-recognised Export House, exporting frozen foods to west Asia and east Asia. In Nov.93, it came out with a public issue of 20 lac equity shares at a premium of Rs 30 aggregating Rs 8 cr. The issue was made to part-finance the expansion of frozen foods capacity from 10,000 tpa to 15,000 tpa and to broadbase the export range by sourcing value-added fruits and marine products through the companys existing international network. The project was implemented in Aug.94. The company came out with a rights issue of 52,10,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a premium of Rs 10 per share in the ratio of 1:1, in Mar.96 for the purpose of modernising / debottlenecking its plant at Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh, and investing in Hind Agro Industries. In 1995-96, the company increased the installed capacity from 15000 tpa to 25,000 tpa, at a total project cost of Rs 27.25 cr. The company financed the project by a term loan from IFCI amounting to Rs 19 cr and internal accruals amounting to Rs 8.25 cr.Hind Agro Industries Limited an subsidia
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Hind Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.