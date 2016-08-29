Hind Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
-67.3
-12.93
1.91
1.95
Depreciation
-6.36
-6.4
-2.71
-2.86
Tax paid
6.15
1.9
-0.54
-0.39
Working capital
-35.26
-14.21
-0.83
4.78
Other operating items
Operating
-102.77
-31.63
-2.17
3.47
Capital expenditure
-0.93
-0.44
-0.13
0.12
Free cash flow
-103.7
-32.07
-2.31
3.6
Equity raised
86.93
109.44
107.73
105.21
Investing
0
0
0
6.05
Financing
27.26
-7.88
-3.8
6.92
Dividends paid
0
0
0.26
0.26
Net in cash
10.48
69.48
101.87
122.06
