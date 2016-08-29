iifl-logo-icon 1
Hind Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.8
(-4.93%)
Aug 29, 2016

Hind Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

-67.3

-12.93

1.91

1.95

Depreciation

-6.36

-6.4

-2.71

-2.86

Tax paid

6.15

1.9

-0.54

-0.39

Working capital

-35.26

-14.21

-0.83

4.78

Other operating items

Operating

-102.77

-31.63

-2.17

3.47

Capital expenditure

-0.93

-0.44

-0.13

0.12

Free cash flow

-103.7

-32.07

-2.31

3.6

Equity raised

86.93

109.44

107.73

105.21

Investing

0

0

0

6.05

Financing

27.26

-7.88

-3.8

6.92

Dividends paid

0

0

0.26

0.26

Net in cash

10.48

69.48

101.87

122.06

