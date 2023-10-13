Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 26, 2023 has considered and approved the Sub Division of Equity shares of the Company from 1 share of paid up of Rs.10/- each to 5 share of paid up of Rs.2/- each subject to qpproval of shareholders. Hindcon Chemicals Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Split/Subdivision is 10-Nov-2023. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/10/2023) Sub: Face Value Split - Hindcon Chemicals Limited (HINDCON) It is hereby informed that the face value and paid-up value of the equity shares of the following Company shall be changed w.e.f. November 10, 2023. Name of the Company Hindcon Chemicals Limited Symbol HINDCON Existing Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 10 New Face Value & Paid-up Value (Rs.) 2 This circular shall be effective from November 10, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Circular Dated on 27.10.2023) Sub: Change in ISIN - Hindcon Chemicals Limited (HINDCON) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. November 10, 2023. Symbol HINDCON Company Name Hindcon Chemicals Limited New ISIN INE642Y01029 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., November 10, 2023. For and on behalf of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 03.11.2023)