Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.76
54.61
49.73
38.17
Net Worth
75.88
59.73
54.85
43.29
Minority Interest
Debt
60.41
66.4
80.45
83.63
Deferred Tax Liability Net
3.19
4
4.97
4.39
Total Liabilities
139.48
130.13
140.27
131.31
Fixed Assets
72.26
77.12
80.08
76.16
Intangible Assets
Investments
15.15
3.42
1.67
1.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.67
0.59
0.66
0.55
Networking Capital
49.13
47.8
54.41
49.39
Inventories
37.54
51.22
49.08
25.48
Inventory Days
43.52
Sundry Debtors
39.88
25.91
47.34
32.17
Debtor Days
54.95
Other Current Assets
13.03
9.18
19.72
24.5
Sundry Creditors
-24.75
-25.6
-41.84
-20.98
Creditor Days
35.84
Other Current Liabilities
-16.57
-12.91
-19.89
-11.78
Cash
2.26
1.19
3.44
3.89
Total Assets
139.47
130.12
140.26
131.32
