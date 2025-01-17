Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7.98
Op profit growth
17.47
EBIT growth
28.81
Net profit growth
171.71
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.76
13.57
EBIT margin
10.7
8.97
Net profit margin
6.26
2.49
RoCE
18.12
RoNW
5.49
RoA
2.65
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.13
3.43
Dividend per share
1
0
Cash EPS
2.27
-3.09
Book value per share
46.9
37.97
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.49
11.02
P/CEPS
26.05
-12.21
P/B
1.26
0.99
EV/EBIDTA
4.27
3.98
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
12.77
0
Tax payout
-8.53
-39.15
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
61.88
Inventory days
59.44
Creditor days
-46.64
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.77
-1.83
Net debt / equity
0.83
0.98
Net debt / op. profit
1.77
2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-49.23
-51.33
Employee costs
-10.34
-9.57
Other costs
-25.66
-25.51
