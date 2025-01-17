iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Key Ratios

402
(0.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7.98

Op profit growth

17.47

EBIT growth

28.81

Net profit growth

171.71

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.76

13.57

EBIT margin

10.7

8.97

Net profit margin

6.26

2.49

RoCE

18.12

RoNW

5.49

RoA

2.65

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.13

3.43

Dividend per share

1

0

Cash EPS

2.27

-3.09

Book value per share

46.9

37.97

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.49

11.02

P/CEPS

26.05

-12.21

P/B

1.26

0.99

EV/EBIDTA

4.27

3.98

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

12.77

0

Tax payout

-8.53

-39.15

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

61.88

Inventory days

59.44

Creditor days

-46.64

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.77

-1.83

Net debt / equity

0.83

0.98

Net debt / op. profit

1.77

2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-49.23

-51.33

Employee costs

-10.34

-9.57

Other costs

-25.66

-25.51

