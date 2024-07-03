iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Share Price

400
(-3.29%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open421.95
  • Day's High421.95
  • 52 Wk High538.8
  • Prev. Close413.6
  • Day's Low392
  • 52 Wk Low 300.05
  • Turnover (lac)6.68
  • P/E13.39
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value162.85
  • EPS30.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)204.8
  • Div. Yield0
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:14 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.55%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.55%

Non-Promoter- 31.44%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.12

5.12

5.12

5.12

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

70.76

54.61

49.73

38.17

Net Worth

75.88

59.73

54.85

43.29

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.65

153.02

75.53

74.12

yoy growth (%)

39.61

102.6

1.9

7.15

Raw materials

-136.9

-97.04

-41.07

-37.51

As % of sales

64.08

63.41

54.37

50.6

Employee costs

-13.49

-12.48

-8.1

-7.28

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

13.66

5.74

3.34

5.36

Depreciation

-8.25

-6.88

-3.11

-3.43

Tax paid

-4.92

0.84

-0.86

-0.45

Working capital

15.48

9.11

2.82

3.09

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

39.61

102.6

1.9

7.15

Op profit growth

72.78

53.2

-25.11

10.78

EBIT growth

77.12

86.55

-27.72

24.07

Net profit growth

32.95

165.35

-49.49

131.5

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

304.16

321.38

449.08

75.77

70.52

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

304.16

321.38

449.08

75.77

70.52

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3

3.65

4.32

0.94

0.14

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

M S Bagla

Executive Director

Urmia Goenka

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Sudeep Pande

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Pawan Kumar Gupta

Whole-time Director

Ashok Kumar Pathak

Independent Director

Ravi Kumar Aggarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Amit Kumar Jha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Adhesives Limited (HAL) established in April 05, 1988 ventured into manufacturing products for fast growing packaging industry, a Specialty Adhesive Coating Company with the then latest technology of Acrylic emulsion based coating and Hot Melt Adhesive coatings. It expanded progressively to bring the latest and Specialized Double Bubble Film technology in this Industry. Presently, the Company has 3 manufacturing locations, consisting of Gautam-budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Bhadreshwar - Kutch, in Gujarat, with a marketing presence throughout India. It has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making equipment. The BOPP adhesive tapes are mainly used in the packaging industry. HAL markets these tapes under the brand names Mystic, Stic Me, and Boss Tech, while its major clients include the Jindal group, SIEL, Dabur and Parasrampuria. The film manufactured by the BOPP film plant is used captively for manufacturing PSA tapes. In 1994, the company implemented its backward integration project for manufacturing bi-axially oriented poly-propylene films. To part-finance this project, the company came out with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. The company has expanded its BOPP film plant by installing another plant of 1300 tpa. The project was funded through internal accruals. During 1999-2000, the company was awarded ASIASTAR 99 award
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Adhesives Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹400 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is ₹204.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is 13.39 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is ₹300.05 and ₹538.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd?

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.70%, 3 Years at 10.97%, 1 Year at 28.91%, 6 Month at 2.19%, 3 Month at 2.72% and 1 Month at -4.15%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 68.55 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 31.45 %

