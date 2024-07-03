Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹421.95
Prev. Close₹413.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹6.68
Day's High₹421.95
Day's Low₹392
52 Week's High₹538.8
52 Week's Low₹300.05
Book Value₹162.85
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)204.8
P/E13.39
EPS30.88
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.12
5.12
5.12
5.12
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
70.76
54.61
49.73
38.17
Net Worth
75.88
59.73
54.85
43.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
213.65
153.02
75.53
74.12
yoy growth (%)
39.61
102.6
1.9
7.15
Raw materials
-136.9
-97.04
-41.07
-37.51
As % of sales
64.08
63.41
54.37
50.6
Employee costs
-13.49
-12.48
-8.1
-7.28
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
13.66
5.74
3.34
5.36
Depreciation
-8.25
-6.88
-3.11
-3.43
Tax paid
-4.92
0.84
-0.86
-0.45
Working capital
15.48
9.11
2.82
3.09
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
39.61
102.6
1.9
7.15
Op profit growth
72.78
53.2
-25.11
10.78
EBIT growth
77.12
86.55
-27.72
24.07
Net profit growth
32.95
165.35
-49.49
131.5
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
304.16
321.38
449.08
75.77
70.52
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
304.16
321.38
449.08
75.77
70.52
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3
3.65
4.32
0.94
0.14
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
M S Bagla
Executive Director
Urmia Goenka
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Sudeep Pande
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Pawan Kumar Gupta
Whole-time Director
Ashok Kumar Pathak
Independent Director
Ravi Kumar Aggarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Amit Kumar Jha
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Adhesives Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Adhesives Limited (HAL) established in April 05, 1988 ventured into manufacturing products for fast growing packaging industry, a Specialty Adhesive Coating Company with the then latest technology of Acrylic emulsion based coating and Hot Melt Adhesive coatings. It expanded progressively to bring the latest and Specialized Double Bubble Film technology in this Industry. Presently, the Company has 3 manufacturing locations, consisting of Gautam-budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Bhadreshwar - Kutch, in Gujarat, with a marketing presence throughout India. It has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making equipment. The BOPP adhesive tapes are mainly used in the packaging industry. HAL markets these tapes under the brand names Mystic, Stic Me, and Boss Tech, while its major clients include the Jindal group, SIEL, Dabur and Parasrampuria. The film manufactured by the BOPP film plant is used captively for manufacturing PSA tapes. In 1994, the company implemented its backward integration project for manufacturing bi-axially oriented poly-propylene films. To part-finance this project, the company came out with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. The company has expanded its BOPP film plant by installing another plant of 1300 tpa. The project was funded through internal accruals. During 1999-2000, the company was awarded ASIASTAR 99 award
Read More
The Hindustan Adhesives Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹400 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is ₹204.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is 13.39 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Adhesives Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Adhesives Ltd is ₹300.05 and ₹538.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 40.70%, 3 Years at 10.97%, 1 Year at 28.91%, 6 Month at 2.19%, 3 Month at 2.72% and 1 Month at -4.15%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.