Summary

Hindustan Adhesives Limited (HAL) established in April 05, 1988 ventured into manufacturing products for fast growing packaging industry, a Specialty Adhesive Coating Company with the then latest technology of Acrylic emulsion based coating and Hot Melt Adhesive coatings. It expanded progressively to bring the latest and Specialized Double Bubble Film technology in this Industry. Presently, the Company has 3 manufacturing locations, consisting of Gautam-budh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Roorkee in Uttarakhand and Bhadreshwar - Kutch, in Gujarat, with a marketing presence throughout India. It has state-of-the-art equipment like the acrylic adhesive coating machine, hot melt coating and adhesive making machine and BOPP film making equipment. The BOPP adhesive tapes are mainly used in the packaging industry. HAL markets these tapes under the brand names Mystic, Stic Me, and Boss Tech, while its major clients include the Jindal group, SIEL, Dabur and Parasrampuria. The film manufactured by the BOPP film plant is used captively for manufacturing PSA tapes. In 1994, the company implemented its backward integration project for manufacturing bi-axially oriented poly-propylene films. To part-finance this project, the company came out with an issue of equity shares at a premium of Rs 15 in Aug.94. The company has expanded its BOPP film plant by installing another plant of 1300 tpa. The project was funded through internal accruals. During 1999-2000, the company was awarded ASIASTAR 99 award

