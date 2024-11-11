iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Board Meeting

402
(-0.24%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Hind.Adhesive CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the following Agenda: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Sept, 2024. The meeting of the board of director commenced at 9.00 A.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting3 Sep 20243 Sep 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting- Reg 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202420 May 2024
HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 12:00 P.M at B-2/8 Safdarjung Enclave New Delhi-110029 to consider inter alia approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the following Agenda: 1. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting of the board of director commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday 14th February 2024 at 12:00 P.M at B-2/8 Safdarjung Enclave New Delhi-110029 to consider inter alia approval of the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and clarification issued by NSE vide its circular No: NSE/ CML/2019/11 dated 02 April 2019 and BSE vide its circular No. LJST/COMP/01/2019-20 dated 02 April 2019; we wish to inform you that the Trading-Window of the Company will remain closed till 48 hours after declaration of Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the following Agenda: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023. Submission of Unaudited Financial Result for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Hind.Adhesive: Related News

No Record Found

