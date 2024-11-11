Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Outcome of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the following Agenda: 1. Approval of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th Sept, 2024. The meeting of the board of director commenced at 9.00 A.M. and concluded at 4:00 P.M. This is for your information and record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 3 Sep 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting- Reg 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)Regulations, 2015

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 8 Aug 2024

HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice of Board Meeting under regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Outcome of the Board Meeting - Regulation 33 read with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 20 May 2024

HINDUSTAN ADHESIVES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to the regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday 30th May 2024 at 12:00 P.M at B-2/8 Safdarjung Enclave New Delhi-110029 to consider inter alia approval of the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of directors of the Company at its meeting held today considered the following Agenda: 1. Approval of Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended on 31st March, 2024. The meeting of the board of director commenced at 12.00 P.M. and concluded at 4.00 P.M. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024