iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Adhesives Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

408.95
(1.82%)
Jan 7, 2025|02:49:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

213.65

153.02

75.53

74.12

yoy growth (%)

39.61

102.6

1.9

7.15

Raw materials

-136.9

-97.04

-41.07

-37.51

As % of sales

64.08

63.41

54.37

50.6

Employee costs

-13.49

-12.48

-8.1

-7.28

As % of sales

6.31

8.15

10.72

9.82

Other costs

-41.93

-31.17

-18.31

-18.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.62

20.36

24.24

25.06

Operating profit

21.31

12.33

8.05

10.75

OPM

9.97

8.05

10.65

14.5

Depreciation

-8.25

-6.88

-3.11

-3.43

Interest expense

-6.05

-5.39

-2.63

-2.9

Other income

6.67

5.68

1.03

0.94

Profit before tax

13.66

5.74

3.34

5.36

Taxes

-4.92

0.84

-0.86

-0.45

Tax rate

-35.99

14.64

-25.74

-8.39

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.74

6.58

2.48

4.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.74

6.58

2.48

4.91

yoy growth (%)

32.95

165.35

-49.49

131.5

NPM

4.09

4.3

3.28

6.62

Hind.Adhesive : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Adhesives Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.