|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Intimation of Newspaper Advertisement of the 36th AGM of the Equity Shareholders of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other audio visual means Outcome of 36th Annual General Meeting with proceedings. Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report of 36th Annual general Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.