Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.46
-2.4
-2.3
-2.16
Net Worth
11.86
2
2.1
2.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
11.86
2
2.1
2.24
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.35
0.35
0.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.85
1.75
1.35
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.04
0.97
0.96
0.93
Networking Capital
-0.31
-6.07
-0.73
0.45
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.19
0.12
0.11
0.74
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.02
Creditor Days
60.15
38.97
Other Current Liabilities
-0.49
-6.18
-0.83
-0.27
Cash
10.24
5
0.17
0.29
Total Assets
11.87
2
2.1
2.24
No Record Found
