iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Balance Sheet

52.9
(2.72%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.46

-2.4

-2.3

-2.16

Net Worth

11.86

2

2.1

2.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

11.86

2

2.1

2.24

Fixed Assets

0.05

0.35

0.35

0.36

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.85

1.75

1.35

0.21

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.04

0.97

0.96

0.93

Networking Capital

-0.31

-6.07

-0.73

0.45

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.19

0.12

0.11

0.74

Sundry Creditors

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.02

Creditor Days

60.15

38.97

Other Current Liabilities

-0.49

-6.18

-0.83

-0.27

Cash

10.24

5

0.17

0.29

Total Assets

11.87

2

2.1

2.24

Hindustan Agrig. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.