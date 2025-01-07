Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.06
0.18
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-67.6
206.03
19.93
-19.45
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
50.41
35.65
68.95
76.81
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
As % of sales
34.61
7.12
17.88
16.45
Other costs
-0.18
-0.59
-0.25
-0.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
306.14
319.25
412.57
321.74
Operating profit
-0.17
-0.49
-0.24
-0.16
OPM
-291.17
-262.03
-399.41
-315
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0.13
0.12
0.19
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.36
-0.12
0.02
Taxes
0.03
0.69
0.01
-0.61
Tax rate
-19.25
-189.51
-10.23
-2,497.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.14
0.32
-0.11
-0.59
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.14
0.32
-0.11
-0.59
yoy growth (%)
-144.53
-380.63
-80.37
-639.71
NPM
-239.84
174.45
-190.23
-1,162.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.