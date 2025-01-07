iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.06

0.18

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-67.6

206.03

19.93

-19.45

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.06

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

50.41

35.65

68.95

76.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

As % of sales

34.61

7.12

17.88

16.45

Other costs

-0.18

-0.59

-0.25

-0.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

306.14

319.25

412.57

321.74

Operating profit

-0.17

-0.49

-0.24

-0.16

OPM

-291.17

-262.03

-399.41

-315

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0.13

0.12

0.19

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.36

-0.12

0.02

Taxes

0.03

0.69

0.01

-0.61

Tax rate

-19.25

-189.51

-10.23

-2,497.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.14

0.32

-0.11

-0.59

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.14

0.32

-0.11

-0.59

yoy growth (%)

-144.53

-380.63

-80.37

-639.71

NPM

-239.84

174.45

-190.23

-1,162.49

