Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Share Price

51.9
(-4.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open57.99
  • Day's High57.99
  • 52 Wk High90.93
  • Prev. Close54.1
  • Day's Low51.31
  • 52 Wk Low 39
  • Turnover (lac)1.74
  • P/E43.63
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.06
  • EPS1.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)22.84
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

57.99

Prev. Close

54.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.74

Day's High

57.99

Day's Low

51.31

52 Week's High

90.93

52 Week's Low

39

Book Value

28.06

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

22.84

P/E

43.63

EPS

1.24

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:40 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.61%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.61%

Non-Promoter- 9.95%

Institutions: 9.94%

Non-Institutions: 80.44%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

4.4

4.4

4.4

4.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

7.46

-2.4

-2.3

-2.16

Net Worth

11.86

2

2.1

2.24

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.06

0.18

0.06

0.05

yoy growth (%)

-67.6

206.03

19.93

-19.45

Raw materials

-0.03

-0.06

-0.04

-0.03

As % of sales

50.41

35.65

68.95

76.81

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.01

-0.01

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.18

-0.36

-0.12

0.02

Depreciation

0

0

-0.01

0

Tax paid

0.03

0.69

0.01

-0.61

Working capital

-1.32

0.81

-0.08

0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-67.6

206.03

19.93

-19.45

Op profit growth

-64

100.76

52.07

61.49

EBIT growth

-50.62

181.41

-624.28

-85.78

Net profit growth

-144.53

-380.63

-80.37

-639.71

No Record Found

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pritam Kapur

Director & CFO

Chandni Kapur

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pranav Kapur

Independent Director

Mannu Kohli

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Neha Mittal

Independent Director

Sunny Srivastava

Independent Director

Naren Parsai

Independent Director

Ravi Shankar Kolathur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Agrigenetics Limited (HAL) was incorporated in July, 1990 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in February, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of processing and trading of seeds.The Company was set up for the business of development, production and marketing of seeds, tissue culture and floriculture. The Company was developing very well till its main product Sunflower Hybrid Seed was adversely hit during liberalization of the economy, under which import of oil palm was allowed and the acreage of Sunflower seed came down by 90%. Floriculture, a new business was adversely hit due to inadequate cold storage facility at the airports. The company commenced implementation of a tissue culture and hybrid seeds project with an installed capacity of 3000 tpa of hybrid seeds and 2 mln tissue culture plantlets pa at Hyderabad in 1990. Commercial production of hybrid seeds commenced in April, 1992 and that of tissue culture plantlets commenced in August, 1994.The Company completed one half of the floriculture project which is being implemented. Further, the companys sunflower hybrid was adjudged as the best short duration sunflower in the national testing programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The tissue culture division started full scale commercial production during the year with most of its produce being exported to Holland.Currently the Company is in the process of identifying and developing new products based on digi
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is ₹22.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is 43.63 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is ₹39 and ₹90.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd?

Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.42%, 6 Month at 18.56%, 3 Month at -8.35% and 1 Month at 4.93%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.61 %
Institutions - 9.95 %
Public - 80.44 %

