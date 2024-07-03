Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹57.99
Prev. Close₹54.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.74
Day's High₹57.99
Day's Low₹51.31
52 Week's High₹90.93
52 Week's Low₹39
Book Value₹28.06
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)22.84
P/E43.63
EPS1.24
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
4.4
4.4
4.4
4.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
7.46
-2.4
-2.3
-2.16
Net Worth
11.86
2
2.1
2.24
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.06
0.18
0.06
0.05
yoy growth (%)
-67.6
206.03
19.93
-19.45
Raw materials
-0.03
-0.06
-0.04
-0.03
As % of sales
50.41
35.65
68.95
76.81
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.01
-0.01
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.36
-0.12
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.03
0.69
0.01
-0.61
Working capital
-1.32
0.81
-0.08
0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-67.6
206.03
19.93
-19.45
Op profit growth
-64
100.76
52.07
61.49
EBIT growth
-50.62
181.41
-624.28
-85.78
Net profit growth
-144.53
-380.63
-80.37
-639.71
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pritam Kapur
Director & CFO
Chandni Kapur
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pranav Kapur
Independent Director
Mannu Kohli
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Neha Mittal
Independent Director
Sunny Srivastava
Independent Director
Naren Parsai
Independent Director
Ravi Shankar Kolathur
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Agrigenetics Limited (HAL) was incorporated in July, 1990 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in February, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of processing and trading of seeds.The Company was set up for the business of development, production and marketing of seeds, tissue culture and floriculture. The Company was developing very well till its main product Sunflower Hybrid Seed was adversely hit during liberalization of the economy, under which import of oil palm was allowed and the acreage of Sunflower seed came down by 90%. Floriculture, a new business was adversely hit due to inadequate cold storage facility at the airports. The company commenced implementation of a tissue culture and hybrid seeds project with an installed capacity of 3000 tpa of hybrid seeds and 2 mln tissue culture plantlets pa at Hyderabad in 1990. Commercial production of hybrid seeds commenced in April, 1992 and that of tissue culture plantlets commenced in August, 1994.The Company completed one half of the floriculture project which is being implemented. Further, the companys sunflower hybrid was adjudged as the best short duration sunflower in the national testing programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The tissue culture division started full scale commercial production during the year with most of its produce being exported to Holland.Currently the Company is in the process of identifying and developing new products based on digi
Read More
The Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is ₹22.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is 43.63 and 1.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd is ₹39 and ₹90.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 35.42%, 6 Month at 18.56%, 3 Month at -8.35% and 1 Month at 4.93%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.