Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Board Meeting

73.64
(4.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:06:00 AM

Hindustan Agrig. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
HINDUSTAN AGRIGENETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th September 2024. BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVAL OF UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
HINDUSTAN AGRIGENETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Notice of AGM Boards report and the Secretarial Audit Report.2.To consider and approve the financial statements & auditors report thereon for the year ending 31.03.2024.3.To recommend the reappointment of retiring director.4.To fix day date and time for the ensuing Annual general Meeting for the Financial year 2023-24 which is to be held through Video Conference or other Audio Visual Means.5.To fix date for book closure.6.To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for e-voting7.To appoint M/s. G. R Gupta & Associates as Scrutinizer for e-voting to beconducted in the ensuing AGM.8.To increase the authorized share capital from Rs.5 crs to Rs. 10 crs9.To consider Issue of 500000 shares and 500000 warrants on a preferential basis to certain identified non promoter.10.To appoint Mr.K.RaviShankar as an Independent Director of the Company. 11.To appoint the statutory Auditors of the Company based on the recommendation of the audit committee. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
HINDUSTAN AGRIGENETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation to the stock exchange for holding board meeting to approve Financial Results Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202426 May 2024
HINDUSTAN AGRIGENETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ending 31.03.2024. OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD TODAY FOR APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE COMPANY FOR THE QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED 31.03.2024. RESULT-FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR MAR 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Results-Financial Results for MAR 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024
Board Meeting12 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
HINDUSTAN AGRIGENETICS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ending 31st December 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 ALONG WITH LIMITED REVIEW REPORT. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

