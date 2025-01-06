Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.18
-0.36
-0.12
0.02
Depreciation
0
0
-0.01
0
Tax paid
0.03
0.69
0.01
-0.61
Working capital
-1.32
0.81
-0.08
0.02
Other operating items
Operating
-1.46
1.13
-0.2
-0.57
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.02
0.01
Free cash flow
-1.46
1.13
-0.18
-0.56
Equity raised
-4.31
-4.96
-4.58
-3.25
Investing
1.14
-1.17
-0.21
0.01
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-4.64
-5
-4.98
-3.81
