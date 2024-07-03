Hindustan Agrigenetics Ltd Summary

Hindustan Agrigenetics Limited (HAL) was incorporated in July, 1990 as a Private Company and was converted into a Public Company in February, 1994. Presently, the Company is into the business of processing and trading of seeds.The Company was set up for the business of development, production and marketing of seeds, tissue culture and floriculture. The Company was developing very well till its main product Sunflower Hybrid Seed was adversely hit during liberalization of the economy, under which import of oil palm was allowed and the acreage of Sunflower seed came down by 90%. Floriculture, a new business was adversely hit due to inadequate cold storage facility at the airports. The company commenced implementation of a tissue culture and hybrid seeds project with an installed capacity of 3000 tpa of hybrid seeds and 2 mln tissue culture plantlets pa at Hyderabad in 1990. Commercial production of hybrid seeds commenced in April, 1992 and that of tissue culture plantlets commenced in August, 1994.The Company completed one half of the floriculture project which is being implemented. Further, the companys sunflower hybrid was adjudged as the best short duration sunflower in the national testing programme of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research. The tissue culture division started full scale commercial production during the year with most of its produce being exported to Holland.Currently the Company is in the process of identifying and developing new products based on digital technology to provide information needs of farmers.