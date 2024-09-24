|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|AGM 24/09/2024 The 34th Annual General meeting of the company was held on 24.09.2024 at 11.00 a.m. and concluded on the same day at 11.32 a.m. on the same day. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/09/2024) Voting results for AGM held on 24.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024) Appointment of Statutory Auditors under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulations 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 28.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.