Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.05
2.05
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.25
-1.3
-9.46
-8.95
Net Worth
0.8
0.75
0.78
1.3
Minority Interest
Debt
2.56
2.46
2.17
1.86
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.36
3.21
2.96
3.16
Fixed Assets
0.03
0.03
0.04
0.04
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Networking Capital
3.29
3.14
2.91
3.1
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.44
0.45
0.14
0.62
Debtor Days
219.29
Other Current Assets
2.86
2.78
2.79
2.8
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.06
0
-0.29
Creditor Days
102.57
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.03
-0.02
-0.03
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.01
0.02
Total Assets
3.37
3.19
2.97
3.17
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.