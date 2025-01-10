iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

9.5
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:37:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.05

2.05

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.25

-1.3

-9.46

-8.95

Net Worth

0.8

0.75

0.78

1.3

Minority Interest

Debt

2.56

2.46

2.17

1.86

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.36

3.21

2.96

3.16

Fixed Assets

0.03

0.03

0.04

0.04

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Networking Capital

3.29

3.14

2.91

3.1

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.44

0.45

0.14

0.62

Debtor Days

219.29

Other Current Assets

2.86

2.78

2.79

2.8

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.06

0

-0.29

Creditor Days

102.57

Other Current Liabilities

-0.01

-0.03

-0.02

-0.03

Cash

0.04

0.01

0.01

0.02

Total Assets

3.37

3.19

2.97

3.17

