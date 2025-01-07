iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.22
(4.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:06:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.03

1.94

1.03

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-46.89

88.46

1.84

-19.64

Raw materials

-0.68

-1.3

-0.56

-0.72

As % of sales

65.93

66.92

55.04

71.82

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.25

-0.22

-0.26

As % of sales

23.87

13.23

21.36

26.45

Other costs

-1.04

-0.24

-2.59

-0.48

As % of sales (Other Cost)

101.32

12.83

251.49

47.71

Operating profit

-0.94

0.13

-2.35

-0.46

OPM

-91.13

6.99

-227.9

-45.99

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

-0.01

Other income

0

0

0.09

0

Profit before tax

-0.95

0.11

-2.27

-0.48

Taxes

0.01

-0.03

0

0

Tax rate

-1.62

-30.56

0.17

0.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.93

0.08

-2.27

-0.49

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.93

0.08

-2.27

-0.49

yoy growth (%)

-1,262.13

-103.55

362.89

-76.45

NPM

-91.07

4.16

-220.65

-48.54

