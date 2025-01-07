Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.03
1.94
1.03
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-46.89
88.46
1.84
-19.64
Raw materials
-0.68
-1.3
-0.56
-0.72
As % of sales
65.93
66.92
55.04
71.82
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.25
-0.22
-0.26
As % of sales
23.87
13.23
21.36
26.45
Other costs
-1.04
-0.24
-2.59
-0.48
As % of sales (Other Cost)
101.32
12.83
251.49
47.71
Operating profit
-0.94
0.13
-2.35
-0.46
OPM
-91.13
6.99
-227.9
-45.99
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
-0.01
Other income
0
0
0.09
0
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.11
-2.27
-0.48
Taxes
0.01
-0.03
0
0
Tax rate
-1.62
-30.56
0.17
0.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.93
0.08
-2.27
-0.49
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.93
0.08
-2.27
-0.49
yoy growth (%)
-1,262.13
-103.55
362.89
-76.45
NPM
-91.07
4.16
-220.65
-48.54
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.