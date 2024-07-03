Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹10.25
Prev. Close₹10.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹10.25
Day's Low₹10.25
52 Week's High₹13.47
52 Week's Low₹6.86
Book Value₹0.81
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.51
P/E73.21
EPS0.14
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.05
2.05
10.25
10.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.25
-1.3
-9.46
-8.95
Net Worth
0.8
0.75
0.78
1.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1.03
1.94
1.03
1.01
yoy growth (%)
-46.89
88.46
1.84
-19.64
Raw materials
-0.68
-1.3
-0.56
-0.72
As % of sales
65.93
66.92
55.04
71.82
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.25
-0.22
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.11
-2.27
-0.48
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-0.87
1.25
0.09
-0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-46.89
88.46
1.84
-19.64
Op profit growth
-791.35
-105.78
404.59
278.8
EBIT growth
-860.9
-105.49
376.04
255.53
Net profit growth
-1,262.13
-103.55
362.89
-76.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J.V.R. Mohan Raju
Independent Director
B R Rao
Non Executive Director
J Uma
Independent Director
K Rama Chandra Raju
Independent Director
M Satyanarayana Raju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Bio Science Ltd (Formerly known Hindustan Softel Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 16, 1991. The Company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products is an integrated firm with diversified operations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The Company initially commenced operations in 1992 by sourcing bulk drugs (APIs) and drug intermediates for the Industry with a wellspring of global suppliers and associates.Previously, it was engaged in cement manufacturing and due to sluggish in the industry the company diversified its business into Bio Technology & Pharmaceuticals activities and the name of the Company was changed from Garuda Cements to Hindustan Bio-Sciences Ltd. In 2001, it diversified into software field and subsequently changed its name to Hindustan Softel Limited which presently got changed into Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.The Company acquired the shares of Venkar Chemicals Ltd in 2004 and consequently upon acquisition, it became Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 19.08.2004.During 2006-07, Company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and started marketing the nephrology product Recombinant Human Erythropoietin with the brand name EPOVIN from June, 2007.The Company to its credit has world class manufacturing facilities for dry and liquid injectables, liquid/dry syrups, Eye/Ear/Nasal drops, pre-filled syringes and non sterile/sterile ointments, tablets and capsules
The Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is ₹10.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is 73.21 and 12.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is ₹6.86 and ₹13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.08%, 3 Years at 21.75%, 1 Year at 6.22%, 6 Month at 24.39%, 3 Month at 25.92% and 1 Month at -2.19%.
