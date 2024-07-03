iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Share Price

10.25
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:44:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open10.25
  • Day's High10.25
  • 52 Wk High13.47
  • Prev. Close10.25
  • Day's Low10.25
  • 52 Wk Low 6.86
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E73.21
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value0.81
  • EPS0.14
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.51
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

31 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 31 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

17 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.19%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 12.19%

Non-Promoter- 87.80%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 87.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.05

2.05

10.25

10.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.25

-1.3

-9.46

-8.95

Net Worth

0.8

0.75

0.78

1.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1.03

1.94

1.03

1.01

yoy growth (%)

-46.89

88.46

1.84

-19.64

Raw materials

-0.68

-1.3

-0.56

-0.72

As % of sales

65.93

66.92

55.04

71.82

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.25

-0.22

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.95

0.11

-2.27

-0.48

Depreciation

0

-0.01

0

-0.01

Tax paid

0.01

-0.03

0

0

Working capital

-0.87

1.25

0.09

-0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-46.89

88.46

1.84

-19.64

Op profit growth

-791.35

-105.78

404.59

278.8

EBIT growth

-860.9

-105.49

376.04

255.53

Net profit growth

-1,262.13

-103.55

362.89

-76.45

No Record Found

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J.V.R. Mohan Raju

Independent Director

B R Rao

Non Executive Director

J Uma

Independent Director

K Rama Chandra Raju

Independent Director

M Satyanarayana Raju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Bio Science Ltd (Formerly known Hindustan Softel Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 16, 1991. The Company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products is an integrated firm with diversified operations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The Company initially commenced operations in 1992 by sourcing bulk drugs (APIs) and drug intermediates for the Industry with a wellspring of global suppliers and associates.Previously, it was engaged in cement manufacturing and due to sluggish in the industry the company diversified its business into Bio Technology & Pharmaceuticals activities and the name of the Company was changed from Garuda Cements to Hindustan Bio-Sciences Ltd. In 2001, it diversified into software field and subsequently changed its name to Hindustan Softel Limited which presently got changed into Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.The Company acquired the shares of Venkar Chemicals Ltd in 2004 and consequently upon acquisition, it became Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 19.08.2004.During 2006-07, Company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and started marketing the nephrology product Recombinant Human Erythropoietin with the brand name EPOVIN from June, 2007.The Company to its credit has world class manufacturing facilities for dry and liquid injectables, liquid/dry syrups, Eye/Ear/Nasal drops, pre-filled syringes and non sterile/sterile ointments, tablets and capsules
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is ₹10.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is 73.21 and 12.57 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is ₹6.86 and ₹13.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd?

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 39.08%, 3 Years at 21.75%, 1 Year at 6.22%, 6 Month at 24.39%, 3 Month at 25.92% and 1 Month at -2.19%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 12.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 87.81 %

