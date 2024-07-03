iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Company Summary

9.11
(-4.11%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:14:00 PM

Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Summary

Hindustan Bio Science Ltd (Formerly known Hindustan Softel Ltd) was incorporated as Public Limited Company on December 16, 1991. The Company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products is an integrated firm with diversified operations in pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The Company initially commenced operations in 1992 by sourcing bulk drugs (APIs) and drug intermediates for the Industry with a wellspring of global suppliers and associates.Previously, it was engaged in cement manufacturing and due to sluggish in the industry the company diversified its business into Bio Technology & Pharmaceuticals activities and the name of the Company was changed from Garuda Cements to Hindustan Bio-Sciences Ltd. In 2001, it diversified into software field and subsequently changed its name to Hindustan Softel Limited which presently got changed into Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd.The Company acquired the shares of Venkar Chemicals Ltd in 2004 and consequently upon acquisition, it became Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 19.08.2004.During 2006-07, Company got approval from Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and started marketing the nephrology product Recombinant Human Erythropoietin with the brand name EPOVIN from June, 2007.The Company to its credit has world class manufacturing facilities for dry and liquid injectables, liquid/dry syrups, Eye/Ear/Nasal drops, pre-filled syringes and non sterile/sterile ointments, tablets and capsules approved by several regulatory authorities and is trusted by healthcare professionals and patients across the globe. Presently, it is now manufacturing and marketing finished dosage forms of pharmaceutical products.

