|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|30 Oct 2024
|17 Oct 2024
|HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|25 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 25-05-2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 25-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|12 Jan 2024
|HINDUSTAN BIO SCIENCES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board Meeting to be held on 31-01-2024 Board Meeting held on 31-01-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
