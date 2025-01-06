Hindustan Bio Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.95
0.11
-2.27
-0.48
Depreciation
0
-0.01
0
-0.01
Tax paid
0.01
-0.03
0
0
Working capital
-0.87
1.25
0.09
-0.13
Other operating items
Operating
-1.81
1.31
-2.19
-0.63
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.01
0
Free cash flow
-1.81
1.31
-2.18
-0.63
Equity raised
-16.02
-16.29
-11.84
-10.85
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
4.46
4.17
2.87
1.08
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-13.37
-10.8
-11.15
-10.41
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.