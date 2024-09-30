Dear Members,

Your director’s have pleasure in presenting the Directors’ Report and the Audited Statement of Accounts of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY/HIGHLIGHTS:

The performance of the Company during the year has been as under:

(Rs. in lakhs)

Particulars 2023-2024 2022-2023 Revenue from Operations 105.27 92.23 Other Income (Including Exceptional Items) -- -- Total Expenses 100.00 96.00 Profit Before Tax 5.33 (3.79) Less: Provision for Taxation 0.43 (0.25) Profit / (Loss) After Tax 5.76 (4.04) Other Comprehensive Income -- -- Total Comprehensive Income 5.76 (4.04) Earning per Equity Share- 0.06 (0.04) Basic & Diluted (in Rs.)

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS/ STATE OF COMPANY’S AFFAIRS:

The total revenue of the Company for the Financial Year2023-24 under review was Rs. 105.27 Lakhs as against Rs.92.23 Lakhs for the Previous Financial Year2022-23. The company recorded a net profit of Rs.5.76 Lakhs for the Financial Year 2023-24 as against the net loss of Rs. 4.04 Lakhs for the Previous Financial Year 2022-23

2. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the period under review and the date of Boards Report there was no change in the nature of Business.

3. RESERVES

Pursuant to provisions of Section 134 (3) (j) of the Companies Act, 2013, the company has not proposed to transfer any amount to general reserves account of the company during the year under review.

However, the Closing balance of reserves, of the Company as at March 31st 2024 is Rs. (1,24,59,662)

4. DIVIDEND

Keeping the Company’s expansion and growth plans in mind, your directors have decided not to recommend dividend for the Financial Year.

5. MATERIAL CHANGES & COMMITMENT AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There are no major material changes and commitments affecting the financial position of the company after the end of the financial year and up to date of this report.

6. BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors duly met Five (5) times during the Financial Year from 1st April 2023 to 31st March 2024.

The dates on which the Board Meetings were held are 30.05.2023, 31-07.2023, 31.10.2023, 04-12-2023, and 31-01-2024

7. APPOINTMENT / RE-APPOINTMENT / RESIGNATION / RETIREMENT OF DIRECTORS /CEO/ CFO AND KEY MANANGERIAL PERSONNEL

A. Appointment of Independent Directors:

As required under Regulation 36 (3) of the SEBI (LODR), Regulations, 2015, brief particulars of the Directors seeking appointment/re-appointment are given as under:

Mr. Gorrela Pratheek Reddy (DIN: 06534989) was appointed as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from 30th September 2024 to 29th September 2029 at the Annual General Meeting held on 30thday of September, 2024.

Mr. Bodeddula Nagireddy (DIN: 02928753) was appointed as Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years from 30th September 2024 to 29th September 2029 at the Annual General Meeting held on 30thday of September, 2024.

Shri. B R Rao, Shri. M Satyanarayana Raju, and Shri. K Ramachandra Raju, Independent Directors will vacated their office on 30/09/2024, due to expiry of their term of Office. All of them appointed for twice and the Board place on record its appreciation for their valuable services rendered to the company during their term of office.

8. DECLARATION FROM INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS ON ANNUAL BASIS

The Company has received declarations from Shri. Ramachandra Rao Bommaraju, Shri. Ramachandra Raju Kalidindi , Shri. Mantena Satyanarayana Raju and Mr. Reji Abraham Independent Directors of the Company to the effect that they are meeting the criteria of independence as provided in Sub-Section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 25 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Independent Directors have also confirmed that they have complied with the Company’s Code of Conduct.

In terms of Regulations 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the Independent Directors have confirmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exists or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgment and without any external influence.

FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAM FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Independent Directors are familiarized about the Company’s operations and businesses. Interaction with the Business heads and key executives of the Company is also facilitated. Detailed presentations on important policies of the Company is also made to the directors. Direct meetings with the Chairman are further facilitated to familiarize the incumbent Director about the Company/its businesses and the group practices.

9. POLICY ON DIRECTOR’S APPOINTMENT AND REMUNERATION AND OTHER DETAILS

The assessment and appointment of Members to the Board is based on a combination of criterion that includes ethics, personal and professional stature, domain expertise, gender diversity and specific qualification required for the position. The potential Board Member is also assessed on the basis of independence criteria defined in Section 149(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 27 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

In accordance with Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 19(4) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board adopted a remuneration policy for Directors, Key Management Personnel (KMPs) and Senior Management. The Policy is attached a part of Corporate Governance Report.

We affirm that the remuneration paid to the Directors is as per the terms laid down in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy of the Company.

10. DIRECTORS’ RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to the requirement of Section 134(3)(c) and 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of explanation given by the executives of the Company and subject to disclosures in the Annual Accounts of the Company from time to time, we state as under:

1. That in the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

2. That the Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period;

3. That the Directors have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. That the Directors have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis:

5. That the Directors have lain down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. That the Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

11. INVESTOR EDUCTION AND PROTECTION FUND (IEPF)

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 124 of the Act, Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 ("IEPF Rules") read with the relevant circulars and amendments thereto, the amount of dividend remaining unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years from the due date is required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund ("IEPF"), constituted by the Central Government.

During the Year, no amount of dividend was unpaid or unclaimed for a period of seven years and therefore no amount is required to be transferred to Investor Education and Provident Fund under the Section 125(1) and Section 125(2) of the Act.

12. NAMES OF THE COMPANIES WHICH HAVE BECOME OR CEASED TO BE ITS SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES DURING THE YEAR

During the year, under review no Company has become or ceased to become its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Company.

13. INFORMATION ABOUT THE FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE / FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE SUBSIDIARIES / ASSOCIATES/ JOINT VENTURES

During the Financial Year under review, the Company does not have any subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate Companies.

14. ANNUAL RETURN

As required pursuant to Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and rule 12(1) of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, an annual return in MGT-7 is disclosed on the website of the company www.hindustanbiosciences.in

15. AUDITORS

a. Statutory Auditors

The members of the Company in accordance with Section 139 of the Companies Act, 2013 have passed a resolution for appointment of M/s. VASG & Associates, Chartered Accountants, Hyderabad (FRN 006070S) as Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 years in the 30thAGM held on 30.09.2022 to hold office up to the conclusion of 35th Annual General Meeting of the company to be held in the year 2027.

Statutory Auditors Report

The Board has duly reviewed the Statutory Auditor’s Report on the Accounts for the year ended March 31, 2024 and has noted that the same does not have any reservation, qualification or adverse remarks in the said report. However, the Board decided to further strengthen the existing system and procedures to meet all kinds of challenges and growth in the coming years.

b. Secretarial Auditor

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (f) &Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board has appointed Mr. V.B.S.S.Prasad, Practicing Company Secretary (C.P. No: 4605), has undertaken Secretarial Audit of the Company for financial year ending 31.03.2024. The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed herewith vide Annexure-I of this Report.

Secretarial Audit Report

The Board has duly reviewed the Secretarial Audit Report for the year ended March 31, 2024 on the Compliances according to the provisions of Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013.

c. Cost Auditor

In terms of the provisions of Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 3 & 4 of The Companies (Cost Record and Audit) Rules, 2014 and all other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, the Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

d. Internal Auditor

The Company has appointed Mr. G.B.K Viswanadham as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

16. DETAILS IN RESPECT OF FRAUDS REPORTED BY AUDITORS UNDER SUB SECTION (12) OF SECTION 143 OTHER THAN THOSE WHICH ARE REPORTABLE TO THE CENTRAL GOVERNMENT

There have been no frauds reported by the auditor’s u/s 143(12).

17. INTERNAL AUDIT AND FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has adequate internal controls consistent with the nature of business and size of the operations, to effectively provide for safety of its assets, reliability of financial transactions with adequate checks and balances, adherence to applicable statues, accounting policies, approval procedures and to ensure optimum use of available resources. These systems are reviewed and improved on a regular basis. It has a comprehensive budgetary control system to monitor revenue and expenditure against approved budget on an ongoing basis.

18. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given loans, Guarantees or made any investments attracting the provisions of Section 186 the Companies Act, 2013 during the year under review.

19. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Company’s website. This policy deals with the review and approval of related party transactions.

All related party transactions that were entered into during the financial year were on arm’s length basis and were in the ordinary course of business. There were no material significant related party transactions made by the Company with the Promoters, Directors, Key Managerial Personnel or the Senior Management which may have a potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements with related parties referred to in Section 188(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in the prescribed Form AOC-2 is appended as Annexure II which forms part of this Report.

20. DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as prescribed under Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are enclosed as Annexure III.

21. COMMITTEES

(I). AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 18(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(II). NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 19(1) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

(III). STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The Stakeholders Relationship Committee of the Company is constituted in line with the provisions of Regulation 20 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations read with Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 are included in the Corporate Governance report, which forms part of this report.

22. VIGIL MECHANISM/WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Regulation 22 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a vigil Mechanism for Directors and employees to report genuine concerns has been established. It also provides for necessary safeguards for protection against victimization for whistle blowing in good faith.

Vigil Mechanism Policy has been established by the Company for directors and employees to report genuine concerns pursuant to the provisions of section 177(9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013. The same has been placed on the website of the Company.

23. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY (CSR, COMPOSITION OF CSR COMMITTEE

AND CONTENTS OF CSR POLICY)

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 provides the threshold limit for applicability of the CSR to a Company i.e. (a) net worth of the Company to be Rs.500 Crore or more; or (b) turnover of the company to be Rs.1,000 Crore or more; or (c) net profit of the company to be Rs.5 Crore or more. As the Company does not fall under any of the threshold limits given above, the provisions of section 135 are not applicable to the Company.

24. PUBLIC DEPOSITS

Your Company has not accepted any deposits falling within the meaning of Sec.73, 74 & 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Rule 8(v) of Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, during the financial year under review.

25. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY COURTS / REGULATORS / TRIBUNALS

There are no significant and material orders passed by the regulators /courts that would impact the going concern status of the Company and its future operations.

26. DISCLOSURE OF ADEQUACY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements as designed and implemented by the Company are adequate. The Company maintains appropriate system of internal control, including monitoring procedures, to ensure that all assets are safeguarded against loss from unauthorized use or disposition. Company policies, guidelines and procedures provide for adequate checks and balances, and are meant to ensure that all transactions are authorized, recorded and reported correctly.

During the period under review, there is no material or serious observations have been noticed for inefficiency or inadequacy of such controls.

27. INSURANCE

The properties and assets of your Company are adequately insured.

28. CREDIT & GUARANTEE FACILITIES

The Company has not availed any Working Capital facilities and Term Loan from Banks during the year under review.

29. SHARE CAPITAL

The authorized share capital of the Company stands at Rs.11,00,00,000/- divided into 5,50,00,000 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

The paid-up share capital of the Company stands at Rs. 2,05,01,600/- divided into 1,02,50,800 equity shares of Rs.2/- each.

30. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND SHAREHOLDERS INFORMATION:

The Company has implemented all of its major stipulations as applicable to the Company. As stipulated under Regulation 34 read with schedule V of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, a report on Corporate Governance duly audited is appended as Annexure IV for information of the Members. A requisite certificate from the Statutory Auditors of the Company confirming compliance with the conditions of Corporate Governance is attached to the Report on Corporate Governance.

31. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSIONS AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

The Management Discussion and Analysis Report, pursuant to Schedule V of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015 provides an overview of the affairs of the Company, its legal status and autonomy, business environment, mission & objectives, sectoral and segment-wise operational performance, strengths, opportunities, constraints, strategy and risks and concerns, as well as human resource and internal control systems is appended as Annexure V for information of the Members.

32. POLICIES:

The SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 mandated the formulation of certain policies for all listed companies. All the policies are available on our websitehttps://www.hindustanbiosciences.in/investors.html

33. ENVIRONMENTS AND HUMAN RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT:

Your Company always believes in keeping the environment pollution free and is fully committed to its social responsibility. The Company has been taking upmost care in complying with all pollution control measures from time to time strictly as per the directions of the Government.

We would like to place on record our appreciation for the efforts made by the management and the keen interest shown by the Employees of your Company in this regard.

34. STATUTORY COMPLIANCE:

The Company has complied with the required provisions relating to statutory compliance with regard to the affairs of the Company in all respects.

35. STATEMENT SHOWING THE NAMES OF THE TOP TEN EMPLOYEES IN TERMS OF REMUNERATION DRAWN AND THE NAME OF EVERY EMPLOYEE AS PER RULE 5(2) & (3) OF THE COMPANIES (APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION) RULES, 2014:

A table containing the particulars in accordance with the provisions of Section 197(12) of the Act, read with Rule 5(2) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is appended as Annexure VI(a) to this Report.

A statement showing the names of the top ten employees in terms of remuneration drawn and the name of every employee is annexed to this Annual report as Annexure VI(b).

During the year, NONE of the employees is drawing a remuneration of Rs.1,02,00,000/- and above per annum or Rs.8,50,000/- and above in aggregate per month, the limits specified under the Section 197(12) of the Companies Act,2013 read with Rules 5(2) and 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014.

36. RATIO OF REMUNERATION TO EACH DIRECTOR

Under section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013, and Rule 5(1) (2) & (3) of the Companies (Appointment & Remuneration) Rules, 2014 read with Schedule V of the Companies Act, 2013 the ratio of remuneration of Managing Director (Mr.Venkata Rama Mohan RajuJampana) to the median remuneration of the employees is 1.81:1.00respectively.

37. CODE OF CONDUCT COMPLIANCE:

All Members of the Board and Senior Management have affirmed compliance to the Code of Conduct for the Financial Year 2023-24. A declaration signed by the Managing Director affirming compliance with the Company’s Code of Conduct by the Board of Directors and Senior Management for the Financial Year 2023-24 as required under Regulation 26(3) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is included in the Corporate Governance Report which is appended as Annexure VII’ and forms part of this Report.

38. MECHANISM FOR EVALUATION OF THE BOARD:

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee lays down the criteria for performance evaluation of Independent Directors, Board of Directors and Committees of the Board.

The criteria for performance evaluation is based on the parameters like attendance and participation at the meetings of the Board and Committees thereof, contribution to strategic decision making, review of financial statements, business performance.

The evaluation of Board of Directors is performed by the Board after seeking all the inputs from the Directors and the Board Committees by seeking inputs from the Committee members.

The performance evaluation of the individual directors is done by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

The performance evaluation of non-independent directors, the Board as a whole and the Chairman is done by a separate meeting of Independent Directors after taking inputs from the Executive directors.

39. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

The Company is in compliance with the applicable secretarial standards.

40. EVENT BASED DISCLOSURES:

During the year under review, the Company has not taken up any of the following activities except as mentioned:

1. Issue of sweat equity share: NA

2. Issue of shares with differential rights: NA

3. Issue of shares under employee’s stock option scheme: NA

4. Disclosure on purchase by Company or giving of loans by it for purchase of its shares: NA

5. Buy back shares: NA

6. Disclosure about revision: NA

7. Preferential Allotment of Shares: NA

8. Reduction of Equity Share Capital: NA

41. CORPORATE INSOLVENCY RESOLUTION PROCESS INITIATED UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016 (IBC):

There is no application filed for corporate insolvency resolution process, by a financial or operational creditor or by the company itself under the IBC before the NCLT.

42. CEO/ CFO CERTIFICATION:

The Managing Director and CFO certification of the financial statements for the year 2023-2024 is annexed in this Annual Report as Annexure VIII.

43. CODE OF CONDUCT FOR THE PREVENTION OF INSIDER TRADING:

The Board of Directors has adopted the Insider Trading Policy in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 and Amended Regulations 2018. The Insider Trading Policy of the Company lays down guidelines and procedures to be followed, and disclosures to be made while dealing with shares of the Company, as well as the consequences of violation. The policy has been formulated to regulate, monitor and ensure reporting of deals by employees and to maintain the highest ethical standards of dealing in Company securities.

The Insider Trading Policy of the Company covering code of practices and procedures for fair disclosure of unpublished price sensitive information and code of conduct for the prevention of insider trading, is available on our website https://www.hindustanbiosciences.in

44. DETAILS OF APPLICATION MADE OR PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016:

During the year under review, there were no applications made or proceedings pending in the name of the Company under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

45. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCE BETWEEN VALUATION AMOUNT ON ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND VALUATION WHILE AVAILING LOAN FROM BANKS AND FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS:

During the year under review, there has been no one time settlement of loans taken from banks and financial institutions.

46. ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS:

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation of the contribution made by the employees at all levels, to the continued growth and prosperity of your Company. Your directors also wish to place on record their appreciation of business constituents, banks and other financial institutions and shareholders of the Company for their continued support for the growth of the Company.