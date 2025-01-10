iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Balance Sheet

Jan 10, 2025

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.61

19.61

19.61

19.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.31

-103.54

-98.42

-92.25

Net Worth

-82.7

-83.93

-78.81

-72.64

Minority Interest

Debt

123.64

123.64

123.64

121.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

40.94

39.71

44.83

48.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.66

8.89

23.22

48.64

Inventories

0

0

1.4

2.67

Inventory Days

265.61

Sundry Debtors

1.29

1.29

1.29

1.31

Debtor Days

130.31

Other Current Assets

35.07

33.32

49.22

71.83

Sundry Creditors

-0.06

-0.16

-0.48

-0.57

Creditor Days

56.7

Other Current Liabilities

-22.64

-25.56

-28.21

-26.6

Cash

27.29

30.83

21.62

0.21

Total Assets

40.95

39.72

44.84

48.85

