Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.61
19.61
19.61
19.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.31
-103.54
-98.42
-92.25
Net Worth
-82.7
-83.93
-78.81
-72.64
Minority Interest
Debt
123.64
123.64
123.64
121.47
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
40.94
39.71
44.83
48.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.66
8.89
23.22
48.64
Inventories
0
0
1.4
2.67
Inventory Days
265.61
Sundry Debtors
1.29
1.29
1.29
1.31
Debtor Days
130.31
Other Current Assets
35.07
33.32
49.22
71.83
Sundry Creditors
-0.06
-0.16
-0.48
-0.57
Creditor Days
56.7
Other Current Liabilities
-22.64
-25.56
-28.21
-26.6
Cash
27.29
30.83
21.62
0.21
Total Assets
40.95
39.72
44.84
48.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.