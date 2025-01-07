iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

15.91
(0.57%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:06:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

31.32

36.85

33.83

yoy growth (%)

-88.28

-15

8.92

-4.07

Raw materials

-2.61

-14.23

-13.89

-14.14

As % of sales

71.19

45.45

37.71

41.8

Employee costs

-22.18

-12.1

-12.23

-11.41

As % of sales

604.69

38.64

33.19

33.72

Other costs

-3.61

-5.17

-7.4

-7.79

As % of sales (Other Cost)

98.53

16.52

20.1

23.02

Operating profit

-24.74

-0.19

3.31

0.48

OPM

-674.42

-0.61

8.99

1.44

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.48

-1.48

-1.52

Interest expense

-0.89

-1.99

-2.96

-3.29

Other income

2.49

0.04

0.36

0.47

Profit before tax

-24.83

-3.63

-0.77

-3.84

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-24.83

-3.63

-0.77

-3.84

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-24.83

-3.63

-0.77

-3.84

yoy growth (%)

583.59

369.36

-79.87

-65.39

NPM

-676.75

-11.59

-2.09

-11.36

