|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
31.32
36.85
33.83
yoy growth (%)
-88.28
-15
8.92
-4.07
Raw materials
-2.61
-14.23
-13.89
-14.14
As % of sales
71.19
45.45
37.71
41.8
Employee costs
-22.18
-12.1
-12.23
-11.41
As % of sales
604.69
38.64
33.19
33.72
Other costs
-3.61
-5.17
-7.4
-7.79
As % of sales (Other Cost)
98.53
16.52
20.1
23.02
Operating profit
-24.74
-0.19
3.31
0.48
OPM
-674.42
-0.61
8.99
1.44
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.48
-1.48
-1.52
Interest expense
-0.89
-1.99
-2.96
-3.29
Other income
2.49
0.04
0.36
0.47
Profit before tax
-24.83
-3.63
-0.77
-3.84
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-24.83
-3.63
-0.77
-3.84
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-24.83
-3.63
-0.77
-3.84
yoy growth (%)
583.59
369.36
-79.87
-65.39
NPM
-676.75
-11.59
-2.09
-11.36
