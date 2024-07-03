Summary

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL) was incorporated in 1983 as a subsidiary of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, A Government of India Enterprise for manufacture of Polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE) with plant capacity of 500 TPA. The plant is located at Rudraram in Medak Dist., Andhra Pradesh. HFL became a deemed Public Limited Company in the same year. Their promoter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited is leading in Chemical Industry and has a phenomenal presence in inorganic and organic chemicals. Several companies in the field of Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers, drug Industry are dependents on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited for sourcing their raw materials.The Company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, synthetic rubber and synthetic fibres of all kinds. It got into a technical agreement with Atochem, France, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peecheny Ugine Kuhlmann, a large industrial enterprise interested in various fields such as metals, chemicals, nuclear fuel, etc. It manufactures poly tetra flouro ethylene (PTFE), a non-toxic engineering plastic which is an import substitute. The technology for manufacture of PTFE was sourced from M/s Atochem, France, one of the world leaders in Fluorocarbons and Fluoropolymers. HFL is marketing PTFE resin under the brand HIFLON. The Company tested its products in various fields to see where its products could be used. It manufactures PTFE bushes for fans which eliminates greasing. These bushes, developed in-house by HFL, are bein

