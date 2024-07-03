iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Share Price

15.5
(-2.45%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open16.27
  • Day's High16.27
  • 52 Wk High23
  • Prev. Close15.89
  • Day's Low15.16
  • 52 Wk Low 14.41
  • Turnover (lac)0.37
  • P/E23.72
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-57.19
  • EPS0.67
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)30.38
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Petrochemicals

Open

16.27

Prev. Close

15.89

Turnover(Lac.)

0.37

Day's High

16.27

Day's Low

15.16

52 Week's High

23

52 Week's Low

14.41

Book Value

-57.19

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

30.38

P/E

23.72

EPS

0.67

Divi. Yield

0

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Corporate Action

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 23 Aug, 2024

arrow

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.87%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.87%

Non-Promoter- 0.50%

Institutions: 0.50%

Non-Institutions: 38.62%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

19.61

19.61

19.61

19.61

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-102.31

-103.54

-98.42

-92.25

Net Worth

-82.7

-83.93

-78.81

-72.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

3.66

31.32

36.85

33.83

yoy growth (%)

-88.28

-15

8.92

-4.07

Raw materials

-2.61

-14.23

-13.89

-14.14

As % of sales

71.19

45.45

37.71

41.8

Employee costs

-22.18

-12.1

-12.23

-11.41

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.83

-3.63

-0.77

-3.84

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.48

-1.48

-1.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

84.54

0.53

-1.05

-5.99

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-88.28

-15

8.92

-4.07

Op profit growth

12,754.7

-105.8

577.84

-107.08

EBIT growth

1,366.5

-174.42

-495.22

-92.75

Net profit growth

583.59

369.36

-79.87

-65.39

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Supreme Petrochem Ltd

SPLPETRO

656.9

30.0212,352.4490.341.371,500.44111.66

Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd

STYRENIX

2,941.75

245,174.5470.13.2653.22457.45

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd

SOTL

561

22.133,876.5331.810.71901.1235.41

Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd

BEPL

135.05

18.533,360.8346.952.96366.9139.02

DCW Ltd

DCW

91.54

277.392,701.85-1.250488.7435.14

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Sajeev B

Independent Director

Archana K

Nominee

Yogendra Prasad Shukla

Independent Director

Bharat J. Kanabar

Nominee (Govt)

Ram Sajeevan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL) was incorporated in 1983 as a subsidiary of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, A Government of India Enterprise for manufacture of Polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE) with plant capacity of 500 TPA. The plant is located at Rudraram in Medak Dist., Andhra Pradesh. HFL became a deemed Public Limited Company in the same year. Their promoter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited is leading in Chemical Industry and has a phenomenal presence in inorganic and organic chemicals. Several companies in the field of Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers, drug Industry are dependents on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited for sourcing their raw materials.The Company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, synthetic rubber and synthetic fibres of all kinds. It got into a technical agreement with Atochem, France, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peecheny Ugine Kuhlmann, a large industrial enterprise interested in various fields such as metals, chemicals, nuclear fuel, etc. It manufactures poly tetra flouro ethylene (PTFE), a non-toxic engineering plastic which is an import substitute. The technology for manufacture of PTFE was sourced from M/s Atochem, France, one of the world leaders in Fluorocarbons and Fluoropolymers. HFL is marketing PTFE resin under the brand HIFLON. The Company tested its products in various fields to see where its products could be used. It manufactures PTFE bushes for fans which eliminates greasing. These bushes, developed in-house by HFL, are bein
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is ₹30.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is 23.72 and -0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd?

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.43%, 3 Years at -0.44%, 1 Year at -27.18%, 6 Month at -13.83%, 3 Month at -16.59% and 1 Month at -5.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.87 %
Institutions - 0.51 %
Public - 38.62 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.