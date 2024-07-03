Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPetrochemicals
Open₹16.27
Prev. Close₹15.89
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.37
Day's High₹16.27
Day's Low₹15.16
52 Week's High₹23
52 Week's Low₹14.41
Book Value₹-57.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)30.38
P/E23.72
EPS0.67
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
19.61
19.61
19.61
19.61
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-102.31
-103.54
-98.42
-92.25
Net Worth
-82.7
-83.93
-78.81
-72.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
3.66
31.32
36.85
33.83
yoy growth (%)
-88.28
-15
8.92
-4.07
Raw materials
-2.61
-14.23
-13.89
-14.14
As % of sales
71.19
45.45
37.71
41.8
Employee costs
-22.18
-12.1
-12.23
-11.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-24.83
-3.63
-0.77
-3.84
Depreciation
-1.69
-1.48
-1.48
-1.52
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
84.54
0.53
-1.05
-5.99
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-88.28
-15
8.92
-4.07
Op profit growth
12,754.7
-105.8
577.84
-107.08
EBIT growth
1,366.5
-174.42
-495.22
-92.75
Net profit growth
583.59
369.36
-79.87
-65.39
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Supreme Petrochem Ltd
SPLPETRO
656.9
|30.02
|12,352.44
|90.34
|1.37
|1,500.44
|111.66
Styrenix Performance Materials Ltd
STYRENIX
2,941.75
|24
|5,174.54
|70.1
|3.2
|653.22
|457.45
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd
SOTL
561
|22.13
|3,876.53
|31.81
|0.71
|901.1
|235.41
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Ltd
BEPL
135.05
|18.53
|3,360.83
|46.95
|2.96
|366.91
|39.02
DCW Ltd
DCW
91.54
|277.39
|2,701.85
|-1.25
|0
|488.74
|35.14
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Sajeev B
Independent Director
Archana K
Nominee
Yogendra Prasad Shukla
Independent Director
Bharat J. Kanabar
Nominee (Govt)
Ram Sajeevan
Reports by Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL) was incorporated in 1983 as a subsidiary of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, A Government of India Enterprise for manufacture of Polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE) with plant capacity of 500 TPA. The plant is located at Rudraram in Medak Dist., Andhra Pradesh. HFL became a deemed Public Limited Company in the same year. Their promoter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited is leading in Chemical Industry and has a phenomenal presence in inorganic and organic chemicals. Several companies in the field of Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers, drug Industry are dependents on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited for sourcing their raw materials.The Company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, synthetic rubber and synthetic fibres of all kinds. It got into a technical agreement with Atochem, France, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peecheny Ugine Kuhlmann, a large industrial enterprise interested in various fields such as metals, chemicals, nuclear fuel, etc. It manufactures poly tetra flouro ethylene (PTFE), a non-toxic engineering plastic which is an import substitute. The technology for manufacture of PTFE was sourced from M/s Atochem, France, one of the world leaders in Fluorocarbons and Fluoropolymers. HFL is marketing PTFE resin under the brand HIFLON. The Company tested its products in various fields to see where its products could be used. It manufactures PTFE bushes for fans which eliminates greasing. These bushes, developed in-house by HFL, are bein
Read More
The Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹15.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is ₹30.38 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is 23.72 and -0.28 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd is ₹14.41 and ₹23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 14.43%, 3 Years at -0.44%, 1 Year at -27.18%, 6 Month at -13.83%, 3 Month at -16.59% and 1 Month at -5.02%.
