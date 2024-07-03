Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Summary

Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL) was incorporated in 1983 as a subsidiary of Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, A Government of India Enterprise for manufacture of Polytetrafluroethylene (PTFE) with plant capacity of 500 TPA. The plant is located at Rudraram in Medak Dist., Andhra Pradesh. HFL became a deemed Public Limited Company in the same year. Their promoter, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited is leading in Chemical Industry and has a phenomenal presence in inorganic and organic chemicals. Several companies in the field of Pharmaceuticals, Rubbers, drug Industry are dependents on Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited for sourcing their raw materials.The Company manufactures plastics, synthetic resins, synthetic rubber and synthetic fibres of all kinds. It got into a technical agreement with Atochem, France, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Peecheny Ugine Kuhlmann, a large industrial enterprise interested in various fields such as metals, chemicals, nuclear fuel, etc. It manufactures poly tetra flouro ethylene (PTFE), a non-toxic engineering plastic which is an import substitute. The technology for manufacture of PTFE was sourced from M/s Atochem, France, one of the world leaders in Fluorocarbons and Fluoropolymers. HFL is marketing PTFE resin under the brand HIFLON. The Company tested its products in various fields to see where its products could be used. It manufactures PTFE bushes for fans which eliminates greasing. These bushes, developed in-house by HFL, are being used by Khaitan and Kedia in their fans. It has a marketing tie-up with Indian Petrochemicals Corporation (IPCL) as well and further exports PTFE to Europe, the US and Canada.During 1995, the Company developed bogie bearing pads and rubbing plates for EMU coaches. It has signed an MoU with Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), wherein BARC produce special-purpose grades of PTFE using radiation processing. During 1995-96, the PTFE plant capacity increased to 100 tpa.HFL suffered continuous losses due to cheap imports. The company was declared sick by the BIFR. The chemical giant DuPont, US, is holding talks with Hindustan Organic Chemicals -- the holding company of Hindustan Fluorocarbons -- to pick up a stake in the company. The company planned to increase the capacities and diversify into areas of value addition and upgrade the existing technology of PTFE and manufacture other fluropolymers. It identified development of Tetrafluoro propionate used as herbicide. Initial trials for reacting with TFE Monomer were made effective. The company also roped with IICT for developing HEPTAFLUOROPROPANNE-A fire extinguish for DIFR. The Company commissioned Tetra Fluoro Etylene (TFE) in 2011-12, resulting into its 100% capacity utilization.