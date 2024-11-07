iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Board Meeting

Hind.Fluoro Carb CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial statement of the company for the 2nd quarter is hereby submitted Outcome of 228th BM of HFL is hereby submitted (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters provided in the intimation is hereby submitted. 227TH BM of HFL is hereby submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.10.2024)
Board Meeting21 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the matters that provided in the intimation is hereby submitted. Outcome of 226th Board meeting of HFL held on 21st October,2024 is hereby submitted. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.10.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202417 Jul 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited limited reviewed financial statements of the company along with other routine agenda items Outcome of Board meeting is hereby submitted (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024)
Board Meeting20 May 202410 May 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited financial statements of the company for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st march2024 along with other routine agenda items. Outcome of Board meeting is hereby submitted for the kind records of BSE (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
HINDUSTAN FLUOROCARBONS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial statements of the company for the 3rd quarter ended 31st December 2023 along with other routine items. Outcome of 223rd Board meeting wherein 3rd quarter financial results were approved by the Board is hereby submitted (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

