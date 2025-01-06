iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Fluoro Carbons Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Hind.Fluoro Carb FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-24.83

-3.63

-0.77

-3.84

Depreciation

-1.69

-1.48

-1.48

-1.52

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

84.54

0.53

-1.05

-5.99

Other operating items

Operating

58.01

-4.58

-3.3

-11.35

Capital expenditure

-111.32

0.1

0.34

30.1

Free cash flow

-53.3

-4.47

-2.95

18.74

Equity raised

-134.34

-121.32

-110.46

-132.64

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

164.19

12.75

14.26

26.13

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-23.46

-113.05

-99.16

-87.77

