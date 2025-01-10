Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.5
178.82
168.33
154.7
Net Worth
204.9
189.22
178.73
165.1
Minority Interest
Debt
82.45
73.3
83.92
88.78
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.85
5.8
5.81
4.92
Total Liabilities
293.2
268.32
268.46
258.8
Fixed Assets
108.95
93.99
80.05
77.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.23
5.16
11.47
11.5
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.38
3.41
1.48
0
Networking Capital
173.03
161.34
170.06
166.22
Inventories
78.16
59.08
77.29
63.95
Inventory Days
71.61
Sundry Debtors
102.17
109.83
107.37
111.27
Debtor Days
124.61
Other Current Assets
19.01
15.64
28.17
28.76
Sundry Creditors
-17.25
-13.63
-31.26
-27.61
Creditor Days
30.92
Other Current Liabilities
-9.06
-9.58
-11.51
-10.15
Cash
2.61
4.41
5.4
3.63
Total Assets
293.2
268.31
268.46
258.8
