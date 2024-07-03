iifl-logo-icon 1
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Share Price

211.5
(-3.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:20:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open222.2
  • Day's High224.7
  • 52 Wk High248.85
  • Prev. Close219.35
  • Day's Low211.3
  • 52 Wk Low 132
  • Turnover (lac)150.22
  • P/E16.16
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value200.88
  • EPS13.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.96
  • Div. Yield0.55
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

222.2

Prev. Close

219.35

Turnover(Lac.)

150.22

Day's High

224.7

Day's Low

211.3

52 Week's High

248.85

52 Week's Low

132

Book Value

200.88

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.96

P/E

16.16

EPS

13.57

Divi. Yield

0.55

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.2

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:31 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 41.04%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 41.04%

Non-Promoter- 8.19%

Institutions: 8.18%

Non-Institutions: 50.76%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.4

10.4

10.4

10.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

194.5

178.82

168.33

154.7

Net Worth

204.9

189.22

178.73

165.1

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

325.91

297.68

315.86

266.04

yoy growth (%)

9.48

-5.75

18.72

-10.7

Raw materials

-241.95

-230.63

-240.79

-195.87

As % of sales

74.23

77.47

76.23

73.62

Employee costs

-25.26

-25.84

-25.17

-23.79

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

19.62

7.35

12.92

10.32

Depreciation

-8.39

-8.57

-7.93

-7.96

Tax paid

-5.03

0.26

-5.91

-3.29

Working capital

37.74

-30.84

27.38

-12.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.48

-5.75

18.72

-10.7

Op profit growth

57.25

-8.83

-1.78

-6.18

EBIT growth

68.63

-25.21

17.45

0.63

Net profit growth

91.67

-21.04

37.16

-49.87

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sanjay Bhatia

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Ashok Kumar Bhatia

Independent Non Executive Women Director

Aarti Sawhney

Whole Time Director

P P Singh

Independent Director

Sanjeev Kumar Abrol

Independent Director

Vipin Aggarwal

Independent Director

Susmita Shekhar

Executive VP & CS

RAJAT PATHAK

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hindustan Tin Works Ltd

Summary

Hindustan Tin Works was incorporated Dec.58 as a private limited company to trade in and manufacture tin metal containers and tin sheets. The company was converted into a public limited company in Dec.93. The Company is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of high performance cans, printed sheets, and related components to consumer marketing companies in India and abroad. It is one of the leading and established Company in Metal Packaging Industry. HTWs fully integrated and automated manufacturing facility is supported by high-speed automatic printing and lacquering machines. The manufacturing facility in Murthal houses state of the art machines imported from countries like UK, Germany, USA, Taiwan, Italy, Switzerland etc. The companys product range includes various types of tin/metal containers used in packaging baby foods, edible oils, paints, pure ghee, lubricants etc. The market leader in the industry, its clientele includes Nestle India, Heinz India (P) Ltd, Brooke Bond Lipton, Dalmia Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, Asian Paints, etc.As a part of expansion-cum-modernisation, it undertook to expand the capacity from 6500 tpa to 16,754 tpa by setting up an additional unit at Sahibabad, UP. The project was part financed by a public issue in Mar.95. It also implemented a printing project in 1994-95 to facilitate in-house printing facility, to reduce the printing cost. The company acquired a sophisticated plant to manufacture a wide range of cans of differen
Company FAQs

What is the Hindustan Tin Works Ltd share price today?

The Hindustan Tin Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹211.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is ₹219.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is 16.16 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Tin Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is ₹132 and ₹248.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd?

Hindustan Tin Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 28.24%, 1 Year at -5.70%, 6 Month at 30.41%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 9.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 41.05 %
Institutions - 8.19 %
Public - 50.76 %

