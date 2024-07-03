Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹222.2
Prev. Close₹219.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹150.22
Day's High₹224.7
Day's Low₹211.3
52 Week's High₹248.85
52 Week's Low₹132
Book Value₹200.88
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.96
P/E16.16
EPS13.57
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.4
10.4
10.4
10.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
194.5
178.82
168.33
154.7
Net Worth
204.9
189.22
178.73
165.1
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
325.91
297.68
315.86
266.04
yoy growth (%)
9.48
-5.75
18.72
-10.7
Raw materials
-241.95
-230.63
-240.79
-195.87
As % of sales
74.23
77.47
76.23
73.62
Employee costs
-25.26
-25.84
-25.17
-23.79
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
19.62
7.35
12.92
10.32
Depreciation
-8.39
-8.57
-7.93
-7.96
Tax paid
-5.03
0.26
-5.91
-3.29
Working capital
37.74
-30.84
27.38
-12.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.48
-5.75
18.72
-10.7
Op profit growth
57.25
-8.83
-1.78
-6.18
EBIT growth
68.63
-25.21
17.45
0.63
Net profit growth
91.67
-21.04
37.16
-49.87
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sanjay Bhatia
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Ashok Kumar Bhatia
Independent Non Executive Women Director
Aarti Sawhney
Whole Time Director
P P Singh
Independent Director
Sanjeev Kumar Abrol
Independent Director
Vipin Aggarwal
Independent Director
Susmita Shekhar
Executive VP & CS
RAJAT PATHAK
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Hindustan Tin Works Ltd
Summary
Hindustan Tin Works was incorporated Dec.58 as a private limited company to trade in and manufacture tin metal containers and tin sheets. The company was converted into a public limited company in Dec.93. The Company is one of the leading manufacturer and exporter of high performance cans, printed sheets, and related components to consumer marketing companies in India and abroad. It is one of the leading and established Company in Metal Packaging Industry. HTWs fully integrated and automated manufacturing facility is supported by high-speed automatic printing and lacquering machines. The manufacturing facility in Murthal houses state of the art machines imported from countries like UK, Germany, USA, Taiwan, Italy, Switzerland etc. The companys product range includes various types of tin/metal containers used in packaging baby foods, edible oils, paints, pure ghee, lubricants etc. The market leader in the industry, its clientele includes Nestle India, Heinz India (P) Ltd, Brooke Bond Lipton, Dalmia Industries, Indian Oil Corporation, HPCL, Asian Paints, etc.As a part of expansion-cum-modernisation, it undertook to expand the capacity from 6500 tpa to 16,754 tpa by setting up an additional unit at Sahibabad, UP. The project was part financed by a public issue in Mar.95. It also implemented a printing project in 1994-95 to facilitate in-house printing facility, to reduce the printing cost. The company acquired a sophisticated plant to manufacture a wide range of cans of differen
Read More
The Hindustan Tin Works Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹211.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is ₹219.96 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is 16.16 and 1.09 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hindustan Tin Works Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hindustan Tin Works Ltd is ₹132 and ₹248.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hindustan Tin Works Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.28%, 3 Years at 28.24%, 1 Year at -5.70%, 6 Month at 30.41%, 3 Month at 3.81% and 1 Month at 9.48%.
